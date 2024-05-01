Capital Tacos Newnan Marks a Celebratory Cinco de Mayo Grand Opening With a Year of Free Tacos For 50 People
Cinco De Mayo TacosNEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest Capital Tacos location, Capital Tacos Newnan, will open its doors to the public on May 5, bringing a fresh taste of Tex-Mex to the Newnan community. The first 50 customers will be rewarded with free tacos for an entire year to give back and celebrate Newnan locals for Cinco de Mayo.
The celebration commemorating the first Sunday opening of the new location will take place from 1 to 9 pm. As the spirit of Cinco de Mayo suggests, this opening is meant to be a party focused on celebrating the community, music, food, and joy. Newnan residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with this new local spot and bring friends and family to join the fun.
The team at Capital Tacos Newnan is eager to connect with the Newnan community and provide a delightful, community-centric dining experience. As a token of our appreciation, Newnan residents and city workers will enjoy a 10% discount anytime. Veterans, too, will receive a 10% discount upon presenting their Veteran ID Card.
Additionally, a special VIP day will occur before the opening on May 2 from 12 to 3 pm. This private, invite-only event will be dedicated to those who serve the city of Newnan, providing another opportunity to show Taco Taco Newnan's dedication to serving the community.
About Capital Tacos Newnan:
Capital Tacos was born from an ongoing mission to provide the most flavorful Tex-Mex around using homemade recipes and constant innovation. The Florida-based restaurant chain is rapidly spreading throughout the Southeast with an ongoing quest to provide a fun and delicious experience while serving local communities. The newest iteration of the franchise, Capital Tacos Newnan, aims to provide customers with a delicious Tex-Mex Restaurant experience.
Location: Newnan Promenade, 1111 GA-34 #100, Newnan, GA 30265
For more information or interview inquiry: media@wallspopgroup.com
