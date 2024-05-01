Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,419 in the last 365 days.

Capital Tacos Newnan Marks a Celebratory Cinco de Mayo Grand Opening With a Year of Free Tacos For 50 People

Free Tacos

Cinco De Mayo Tacos

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest Capital Tacos location, Capital Tacos Newnan, will open its doors to the public on May 5, bringing a fresh taste of Tex-Mex to the Newnan community. The first 50 customers will be rewarded with free tacos for an entire year to give back and celebrate Newnan locals for Cinco de Mayo.

The celebration commemorating the first Sunday opening of the new location will take place from 1 to 9 pm. As the spirit of Cinco de Mayo suggests, this opening is meant to be a party focused on celebrating the community, music, food, and joy. Newnan residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with this new local spot and bring friends and family to join the fun.

The team at Capital Tacos Newnan is eager to connect with the Newnan community and provide a delightful, community-centric dining experience. As a token of our appreciation, Newnan residents and city workers will enjoy a 10% discount anytime. Veterans, too, will receive a 10% discount upon presenting their Veteran ID Card.

Additionally, a special VIP day will occur before the opening on May 2 from 12 to 3 pm. This private, invite-only event will be dedicated to those who serve the city of Newnan, providing another opportunity to show Taco Taco Newnan's dedication to serving the community.

About Capital Tacos Newnan:

Capital Tacos was born from an ongoing mission to provide the most flavorful Tex-Mex around using homemade recipes and constant innovation. The Florida-based restaurant chain is rapidly spreading throughout the Southeast with an ongoing quest to provide a fun and delicious experience while serving local communities. The newest iteration of the franchise, Capital Tacos Newnan, aims to provide customers with a delicious Tex-Mex Restaurant experience.

Location: Newnan Promenade, 1111 GA-34 #100, Newnan, GA 30265
For more information or interview inquiry: media@wallspopgroup.com

Soleil Antoine
WallsPop Marketing & Communications Group
+1 678-373-3417
media@wallspopgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Capital Tacos Newnan Marks a Celebratory Cinco de Mayo Grand Opening With a Year of Free Tacos For 50 People

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more