Talonvest Capital Negotiates $16.8M Full Capital Stack for New Jersey Development

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self-storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, and Nuvo Development are pleased to announce a successfully tailored full capital stack which includes pari-passu joint venture equity investment as well as construction financing for a class A, self storage development in Magnolia, New Jersey. The site is centrally located in the core of a strong residential suburb of northwest NJ, a few miles southeast of Philadelphia, with a population of 102,000 in a 3-mile radius.

Gary Cardamone, Chief Executive Officer at Nuvo, commented, "We couldn't be more impressed with Talonvest’s ability to strategically advise and structure both debt and equity components for our development. They provided valuable insights and guidance, helping us optimize our capital stack to maximize returns while mitigating risk.”

The Talonvest team members responsible for this transaction included Britt Taylor, Jim Davies, Tom Sherlock, Mason Brusseau, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.:

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients.

With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States.