Global Solutions from the Heart of California Innovation: ITV Announces 2024 #GameChangers
Nurturing innovation in our region has been central to my efforts for more than a decade”PLEASANTON , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Tri-Valley's innovation ecosystem, we're forging solutions to the world's challenges, one breakthrough at a time. With a diversity of industries spanning from quantum technology to generative AI solutions for the modern work desk, Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group’s (ITV) 2024 #GameChanger honorees are leading global solutions from right here in the Tri-Valley.
Every year, ITV throws an epic ode to the region’s innovation ecosystem by presenting a #GameChanger Award to a company changing the game in each of the Tri-Valley municipalities. The #GameChanger Awards ceremony serves as a nexus for founders, mentors, influencers, and stakeholders, fostering collaboration and celebrating the region's brightest innovators. The slate of honorees has become a “who’s who” in the Tri-Valley ecosystem and includes past GameChangers; 10x Genomics, Air Protein, Lam Research, Tekion, Topcon, Unchained Labs, and Vagaro.
Two of this year’s honorees, Livermore’s Buzzkill Labs and Pleasanton’s Vector Atomic have completely disrupted their respective industries through novel solutions. An alumni of the Tri-Valley’s life science and hard tech incubator, Daybreak Labs, Buzzkill Labs just launched ToxiTrace, a lab-in-a-box for rapid work-related psychoactive THC testing. The company’s Chief Technology Officer, George Farquar led research teams at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for over a decade before becoming a founder of several successful start-ups.
Meanwhile, Vector Atomic, established in 2018, is bringing quantum precision to crucial applications like navigation and communications. The Pleasanton-based company is 100% employee-owned and led by Co-Founders; CEO Jamil Abo-Shaeer, Chief Engineer Martin Boyd, and Chief Scientist, Matthew Cashen.
“Nurturing innovation in our region has been central to my efforts for more than a decade, from leading the Livermore Valley Open Campus with partners at LLNL to the establishment and continued growth of both I-Gate innovation hub, and ITV. Now as Chair of ITV, my excitement over this year’s GameChanging companies is at a record high,” states ITV Board Chair and Sandia National Laboratories Executive Strategist Stephanie Beasly. “By convening the region’s disruptors and influencers, catalyzing buzz around regional solutions and shining a spotlight on the Tri-Valley’s game-changing companies and people, this event will be unforgettable.”
2024 #GameChangers Award Winners:
BUZZKILL LABS (Livermore)
Developing processes to deliver rapid testing solutions for cannabis and beyond.
GREENLIGHT SIMULATION (Danville)
Providing advanced driving simulation for the next generation of drivers.
KMT TECHNICAL SERVICES (San Ramon)
Integrating advanced technology systems for businesses.
LAS POSITAS COLLEGE (Livermore, Founder’s Award)
Fostering innovation and strengthening the talent pipeline through partnerships with industry.
REZOLVE.AI (Dublin)
Revolutionizing problem-solving capabilities across industries through generative AI.
VECTOR ATOMIC (Pleasanton)
Engineering quantum technology for mission-critical applications including navigation and communications.
Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group’s 2024 #GameChangers Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 9th, from 5 - 8 PM at Goal Line Studios in Pleasanton. Tickets are available for purchase at Eventbrite, featuring an evening of celebration, networking, and inspiration with hosted beer, wine and light appetizers.
About Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV):
ITV is a collaborative group of industry leaders dedicated to the Tri-Valley: The Heart of California Innovation. By bringing together companies, non-profits, and regional thought leaders committed to innovation, ITV is enhancing the business climate, spurring job growth, and expanding the vibrant Tri-Valley community. With more than 730 tech companies and a GDP of $49B, the region is home to some of the world’s most exciting innovation brands. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn
