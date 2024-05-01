SPLC Launches New Campaign to Boost Voting Power of Young People of Color Across the Deep South

ENGLISH VERSION

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Today, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) announced the launch of a bilingual voter engagement campaign to educate and energize young people of color in the Deep South as they own their agency as changemakers in our democracy. The South’s Got Now | Decidimos is an on-ramp for young people to meaningfully participate in the democratic process — even as southern states adopt new laws attempting to silence the voices of Black and Brown voters.

“Throughout our history, Black and Brown young people have fought for the right to vote — knowing that it’s the doorway to freedom,” said Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center and SPLC Action Fund. “Today, some lawmakers are doing everything they can to discourage young people and make them believe they don’t have a voice. As these efforts escalate, and as a new majority emerges among young people in the South, we must reclaim and build upon the collective voting power of communities of color. Our votes have the power to change history — and young southerners of color are poised to lead that change.”

As part of the campaign, the SPLC commissioned research to understand how young people of color in the South perceive their role in democracy. Through polling and focus groups with Black, Latino, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Indigenous young people aged 18-40 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, one particular insight surfaced repeatedly: The participants felt unrepresented by their government and disengaged from the upcoming election.

This lack of enthusiasm was driven by the fact that young voters of color don’t feel represented by the current candidates running for office and believe nothing changes after elections. Importantly, however, a majority of participants also said their vote was the most effective way to make change at the local and national levels. To bridge that gap, and to help voters navigate obstacles to voting, The South’s Got Now | Decidimos will provide young people with the resources, tools, and information necessary to take back their power and fight for the multiracial, inclusive democracy we all deserve.

“As an HBCU student in the Deep South, I recognize the legacy of generations of freedom fighters who have sacrificed so much to protect our right to vote,” said Jessica Harris, a senior at Miles College in Alabama. “Now, it’s time for our generation to defend this sacred right — against all efforts to deny it — and to shape the direction of our country. The South’s got something to say, and we’re going to show it by using our voice and our vote.”

The SPLC has a long history of working with community partners and organizers to engage and mobilize voters, restore voting rights to returning citizens, pursue electoral policy reforms and bring litigation to challenge unconstitutional and discriminatory voting practices. In partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, the SPLC created Vote Your Voice in 2021 to center the invaluable work grassroots organizations across the Deep South have been doing to mobilize and activate voters.

For more information on The South’s Got Now | Decidimos, please visit splcenter.org/TheSouthsGotNow.



MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Hoy el Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) anunció el lanzamiento de su nueva campaña bilingüe para informar y motivar la participación de los jóvenes votantes en el sur del país, para que sepan que ellos son dueños de su destino como agentes de cambio en nuestra democracia.

Decidimos (The South’s Got Now en inglés) es la nueva campaña de participación electoral enfocada en que los jóvenes votantes participen en el proceso democrático de manera significativa — aunque los estados del sur estadounidense pasan nuevas medidas restrictivas para reducir la participación de los votantes latinos y afroamericanos y así intentar silenciar sus voces.

“Durante nuestra historia, los jóvenes latinos y afroamericanos han peleado por su derecho al voto, sabiendo que es la entrada a la libertad,” dijo Margaret Huang, presidenta del Southern Poverty Law Center y SPLC Action Fund. “Hoy en día, algunos oficiales electos están haciendo todo lo posible para desmotivar y silenciar el voto de los jóvenes, haciéndoles creer que ellos no tienen ni voz ni voto. Pues, nuestros votos tienen el poder de cambiar la historia y los jóvenes del sur del país están posicionados para liderar ese cambio.”

Como parte de esta campaña, SPLC encargó una encuesta para mejor entender qué perciben los jóvenes votantes de su rol en nuestra democracia. A través de la encuesta y grupos de enfoque con jóvenes latinos, afroamericanos, asiáticos, isleños del Pacífico e indígenas entre 18-40 años de edad en la Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Luisiana y Mississippi, una idea surgió con frecuencia: los participantes no se sienten representados por sus gobiernos y se sienten desconectados de las próximas elecciones.

Esta desilusión política es impulsada por el hecho de que los jóvenes votantes no se sienten representados por los candidatos políticos y creen que nada cambiará después de las elecciones. Asimismo, la investigación encontró que, la mayoría de los participantes de la encuesta creen que votar es la manera más efectiva de generar cambios a nivel local y nacional.

Para ayudar a estos jóvenes votantes a navegar los obstáculos al voto, la campaña Decidimos les proveerá los recursos, las herramientas y la información necesaria para reclamar su poder electoral y pelear por la democracia diversa e inclusiva que todos merecemos.

“En estados como la Florida y Georgia, pero también Alabama, Mississippi y Luisiana, los jóvenes votantes, en especial los latinos y afroamericanos van a tener un voto decisivo en las próximas elecciones,” dijo Isabel Otero, directora de política en Georgia, del Southern Poverty Law Center. “Por eso es importante ofrecerles los recursos y la información que necesitan para que puedan tomar una decisión de votar informada.”

SPLC tiene una larga historia de trabajo con líderes comunitarios y organizadores, movilizando a votantes, restaurando el derecho al voto a personas previamente encarceladas, luchando por reformas electorales y presentando litigios para disputar prácticas de votación discriminatorias e inconstitucionales.

Decidimos/The South’s Got Now es una expansión de las iniciativas de SPLC para realizar el poder político de votantes jóvenes latinos, afroamericanos y otros grupos racializados a través de tres etapas:

Educación: SPLC conectará a jóvenes con recursos para aprender más sobre los temas que los impactan, candidatos y el poder que tienen sus votos para realizar cambio en sus comunidades.

Movilización: SPLC ofrecerá instrumentos y recursos virtualmente y en persona para que los jóvenes puedan registrarse para votar, chequear el estatus de su registro y encontrar información con respecto a cómo y adónde pueden votar.

Activación: SPLC creará contenido que le demostrará a los jóvenes que sus votos tienen poder para motivar su participación en las elecciones.

Para más información sobre The South’s Got Now | Decidimos, por favor visite splcenter.org/Decidimos

