University Archives' May 15th online auction will feature items signed by Lincoln, Reagan and the 3 Apollo XI astronauts

An 1864 autograph endorsement signed by President Abraham Lincoln, reaffirming the value of hard work. The job recommendation may have been for a recently freed slave (est. $18,000-$24,000).

A 1981 speech draft extensively annotated by Ronald Reagan, with over 450 words in his hand, plus edits, cross-outs and arrows, relating to Reaganomics (est. $12,000-$15,000).

Type 3 Apollo XI insurance cover signed by the members of the first NASA moon mission: Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, postmarked July 16, 1969 (est. $9,000-$12,000).

Rare color photogravure after Henry Sandham by Boussod, Valadon & Cie., circa 1896, depicting the 1894 Temple Cup baseball playoff game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Giants (est. $6,000-$8,000).