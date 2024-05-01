Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strikes at CN and CPKC

OTTAWA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) today announced that close to 10,000 workers at CN and CPKC have voted to authorize strikes at both companies. Unless parties can reach an agreement, a work stoppage can occur as early as May 22, at 00:01.



At CN, conductors, locomotive engineers, and yard workers have voted 97.6% to authorize a strike, with a 93.3% turnout.

At CPKC, conductors, locomotive engineers, and yard workers have voted 99% to authorize a strike, with a 91.7% turnout.

And finally, rail traffic controllers – or RTCs – at CPKC have voted 95.3% to authorize a strike, with a 96.6% turnout.

“After six months of negotiations with both companies, we are no closer to reaching a settlement than when we first began. Both companies are trying to strip our collective agreements of safety-critical rest provisions. We are at an impasse, with the companies failing to understand that the Teamsters will never compromise on safety or bargain with Canadian lives,” said Paul Boucher, president of the TCRC.

“A simultaneous work stoppage at both CN and CPKC would disrupt supply chains on a scale Canada has likely never experienced. I would like to make it very clear that provoking a crisis on that scale has not been, and never will be, our goal. The reality is that we would very much like to avoid a work stoppage. With these results, we intend to go back to the bargaining table, work with federal mediators, and do everything in our power to reach a fair deal for our members. A deal that does not compromise on safety – or put profits over people,” added Boucher.

At over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country’s largest transportation and supply chain union. It’s also the largest union in the federally regulated private sector. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

