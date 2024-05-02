Experts to Discuss Innovations in Vaccinology Research
Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research Will Focus on Preparing for a Resilient Future
The conference provides an exciting forum to engage with leading experts in vaccine research, development, and implementation and exchange knowledge and ideas that contribute to advances in science.”BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading experts in vaccinology research will explore the latest scientific advances to prevent and manage infectious diseases including respiratory, vector-borne, and other emerging and re-emerging diseases at the Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research hosted by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) as an online event on May 8-10, 2024.
“The conference provides an exciting forum to engage with leading experts in vaccine research, development, and implementation and exchange knowledge and ideas that contribute to advances in vaccine science,” said NFID Medical Director Robert H. Hopkins, Jr., MD.
The 2024 program will include a brief update on the quickly evolving situation regarding avian influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu. With an overall theme of preparing for the future, symposia will address Next-Generation Respiratory Vaccines and Advancing Development of Vector-Borne Vaccines. Additional sessions will include Future Proofing Vaccine Safety focused on post-authorization safety, the work of global partnerships, and a look into the future of vaccine safety, and Planning Inclusive and Ethical Clinical Trials to address ethics and the inclusion of immunocompromised patients and pregnant women in clinical trials, as well as safety monitoring and reporting.
Ruth A. Karron, MD, professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, will present the Mary Lou Clements-Mann Memorial Lecture in Vaccine Sciences as the opening keynote on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, RSV Vaccines and mAbs: The Future is Now.
NFID Director Kathleen M. Neuzil, MD, MPH, incoming director of the Fogarty International Center and associate director for international research at the National Institutes of Health, will moderate the inspiring Women Leaders in Vaccinology Panel Discussion featuring trailblazing women sharing personal anecdotes and lessons learned throughout their careers, including:
Marion F. Gruber, PhD, MS, vice president, public health and regulatory science, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative
Jeanne Marrazzo, MD, MPH, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health
Nadine G. Rouphael, MD, director, Hope Clinic, Emory Vaccine Center, Emory University
Tonya L. Villafana, PhD, MPH, vice president, global franchise head and head of scientific affairs, Vaccines and Immune Therapies, AstraZeneca
The closing session on The Future of Science Communications will include a panel of experts addressing vaccine communication strategies to increase vaccine confidence, and gaining and maintaining public trust in science:
Neil deGrasse Tyson, PhD, astrophysicist and Frederick P. Rose Director, Hayden Planetarium
Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, editor-at-large for public health, KFF and KFF Health News
Gillian SteelFisher, PhD, MSc, principal research scientist and director of global polling, Harvard Opinion Research Program, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health
Oral abstract sessions will focus on the efficacy and safety of RSV vaccines in older adults, post-COVID-19 childhood vaccination rates, disparities in HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine uptake, vaccines for emerging and re-emerging diseases, and other research topics. A special session highlighting research from the next generation of vaccinologists is scheduled for May 10, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET.
About the Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research
Sponsored by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) for more than 25 years, the Annual Conference for Vaccinology Research is a well-established forum for the exchange of the latest scientific and clinical research in vaccinology between healthcare professionals, trainees and young investigators, government officials, and representatives from academia and industry. The 2024 conference will be held online on May 8-10, 2024. Visit www.nfid.org/acvr for additional information.
