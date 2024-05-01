EXP continues to expand with new US Northeast Sector

NEW YORK, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, has announced the establishment of a new US Northeast Sector to foster growth in the region.

The sector, led by EXP’s Vice President Walter Clark, PE, will prioritize expanding EXP’s position within the Northeast, a region with some of the largest capital programs in the country. With a focus on transportation and infrastructure projects, this new dedicated sector will better serve existing and new major clients.

Walter joined EXP in 2022 as Vice President, Infrastructure. Originally located in EXP’s New Jersey office and since expanding to opening EXP’s New York office, located in Midtown Manhattan, Walter has grown the Northeast team significantly. He is responsible for leading the firm’s infrastructure initiatives in the region through market expansion, strategic positioning efforts and the development of new client relations. In this new role as Sector Leader, Walter will continue to grow EXP’s presence in the Northeast, providing leadership while supporting and adapting to client needs.

“As our firm continues to expand, we understand the critical role of advancing innovative solutions in new and growing regions. Walter’s proven track record in expanding operations and meeting client needs will allow for more growth in the region and allow EXP to continue shaping the future of infrastructure in the Northeast,” said EXP’s President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Dvorak.

Walter brings nearly 20 years of infrastructure experience and has held numerous senior leadership positions at other engineering services firms. His established track record of assembling and leading project teams and management of successful client and stakeholder relationships has supported the delivery of significant projects. As a result, Walter has been recognized for his leadership skills, technical proficiency, operational excellence, planning, design and construction knowledge, as well as commercial operations with a deep understanding of financial and legal requirements.

With the opening of the New York office in February, the Northeast team has continued to grow significantly, adding team members with expertise in track and signal communication, transportation operations, design and planning, structural engineering and electrical systems.

