Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,362 in the last 365 days.

Minister Thomas Byrne launches Conradh na Gaeilge’s ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ initiative in Dublin today

“We are extremely grateful to the Aire Stáit and to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for providing funding the ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ project until 2025. We were given an opportunity last year to deliver a pilot scheme in order to assess interest and this was very successful. Now, with help from the Department, we are in a position to employ a driven, full-time team to strategically drive this project and to develop it further. An Conradh aims to engage with more than 2,000 people from minority communities and from a variety of backgrounds all around the country via classes, workshops and events. This will provide opportunities to the marginalised for integration into society, and the Irish-speaking community and Conradh na Gaeilge bid them a ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’.”

You just read:

Minister Thomas Byrne launches Conradh na Gaeilge’s ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ initiative in Dublin today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more