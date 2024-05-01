Minister Thomas Byrne launches Conradh na Gaeilge’s ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ initiative in Dublin today

“We are extremely grateful to the Aire Stáit and to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for providing funding the ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ project until 2025. We were given an opportunity last year to deliver a pilot scheme in order to assess interest and this was very successful. Now, with help from the Department, we are in a position to employ a driven, full-time team to strategically drive this project and to develop it further. An Conradh aims to engage with more than 2,000 people from minority communities and from a variety of backgrounds all around the country via classes, workshops and events. This will provide opportunities to the marginalised for integration into society, and the Irish-speaking community and Conradh na Gaeilge bid them a ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’.”