Poorly maintained equipment also presents a safety risk when handling slurry. Before agitating or spreading slurry, farmers should ensure that tractors, agitators and slurry tankers are in good condition. Brakes, lights, power-take-off (PTO) shaft covers and guards, hydraulic coupling and hoses, and hitches should be checked to ensure they are in good working order.
You just read:
Minister Heydon urges safety when working with slurry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.