Following Key Commitments, Ranking Member Capito Votes in Favor of Hanson’s Nomination to Nuclear Regulatory Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At a business meeting today, the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee voted to advance the nomination of Christopher Hanson to serve another term on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) voted in favor of NRC Chairman Hanson’s nomination, citing commitments he made to:



Improve the timeliness and efficiency of the NRC’s review and approval process to keep operating reactors online

Increase efficiency of advanced reactor licensing

Improve the NRC’s culture to better carry out its mission

Streamline the NRC’s internal operations

Take accountability and fix the NRC’s shortcomings

Below are Ranking Member Capito’s remarks on Chairman Hanson’s nomination as delivered at the business meetin

“Thank you, Chairman Carper. Thank you for holding this business meeting.

“As you said, we are considering the nomination of Christopher Hanson to serve another term as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“We all know that we will need significantly more reliable electric generation with the projected rapid growth in energy demand.

“Our energy utilities will be challenged to meet these known energy needs.

“However, as again was shown last week with the onslaught of anti-energy regulations, the Biden administration continues to advance a climate agenda to close down reliable, dispatchable fossil-fuel-fired power plants.

“The combined impact of these regulations will weaken America’s energy security, increase costs on American families and businesses, and reduce electric grid reliability.

“As I have previously stated, we should focus on increasing the supply from baseload, reliable power sources, like nuclear energy.

“That will necessitate an efficient, predictable, and timely nuclear safety regulatory process.

“The NRC Chairman’s leadership is central to achieving that goal.

“The Chairman is tasked to direct and supervise the staff who are responsible for the day-to-day activities that enable the safe use of nuclear power.

“Chair Hanson must lead the NRC to ensure that the NRC staff is prepared to meet this critical moment.

“During Chair Hanson’s confirmation hearing, I raised concerns about some of the ways that he managed the NRC and the need to establish an effective, timely, and affordable licensing review process.

“I would like to thank Chair Hanson for his commitments to address some of those concerns, such as directing the staff to get the Subsequent License Renewal review and approval process back on track.

“In light of these commitments, I will support Chairman Hanson’s nomination.

“I will also monitor the agency’s progress as these commitments are implemented.

“There is still more work to be done…the NRC can and should strive to do better.

“I will continue to work to give the NRC the tools and direction to fulfill its mission by working with Chairman Carper to get my bipartisan nuclear bill, the ADVANCE Act, signed into law.

“The NRC, under the direction of its Chairman, must be prepared to implement the bill’s policies and effectively carry out the agency’s core licensing and regulatory oversight responsibilities during this vital time for the nuclear industry.”



