Smokey Bones Rolls Out BBQ Bonanza

Premium Meats, Savory Sundaes and Summery Sips Arrive on Menu

Plantation, Fla., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leave the grilling to the ‘Masters of Meat’ this season. Smokey Bones , owned by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., is rolling out a fresh new menu that reinvents backyard barbecue favorites at an exceptional value. Fans can experience barbecue bliss with Smokey Bones’ BBQ Bonanza starting May 1, just in time for National Barbecue Month.

“At Smokey Bones, we're all about ‘meating’ our guests where they are by providing the best barbecue at an unbeatable value,” said Cole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer of Smokey Bones. “Along with our all-new premium barbecue meal options, we are excited to shake up our drink menu with an array of new refreshing cocktails. We can’t wait to welcome our fans for a perfect summertime meal!”

Inspired by the fan-favorite treat, Smokey Bones is bringing a twist to summer sundaes with two new Savory Sundaes, featuring:

House-Smoked Brisket Sundae: A savory take on the classic dessert, low-and-slow smoked Texas-style brisket is served over mashed potatoes and roasted corn, garnished with red wine sauce, fried onion tanglers, and green onions for $14.99.

A savory take on the classic dessert, low-and-slow smoked Texas-style brisket is served over mashed potatoes and roasted corn, garnished with red wine sauce, fried onion tanglers, and green onions for $14.99. BBQ Pork Sundae: Hearty mac & cheese layered with house-smoked pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and creamy bacon coleslaw, topped with green onions and the restaurant’s Carolina BBQ sauce served with garlic bread for $11.99.

You can’t have summer without a cocktail! Guests can also dive into Smokey Bones’ new Summery Sips for only $9.99, which includes:

Peach Pitmaster Margarita: This peachy keen margarita is the perfect pairing for BBQ and baseball season. Made with Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey, DeKuyper Triple Sec, Peach Puree, and Citrus Sour, it’s sure to be a hit.

This peachy keen margarita is the perfect pairing for BBQ and baseball season. Made with Kurvball Barbecue Whiskey, DeKuyper Triple Sec, Peach Puree, and Citrus Sour, it’s sure to be a hit. Tropical Island Margarita: You’ll get serious vacation vibes with this mix of 1800 Silver Tequila, DeKuyper Triple Sec, Passion Fruit & Guava Purees, and Citrus Sour.

You’ll get serious vacation vibes with this mix of 1800 Silver Tequila, DeKuyper Triple Sec, Passion Fruit & Guava Purees, and Citrus Sour. What-A-Melon Margarita: A summertime must, with Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, Agavero Orange Liqueur, Monin Watermelon, fresh lime & mint, and a watermelon gummy – Yummy!



Smokey Bones also invites guest to heat up their summer with its Summer Steak-Out featuring Mexican-Style Street Corn starting at $4.49, 16 oz Bone-In NY Strip for $27.99 and 12 oz. Boneless Ribeye for $24.99, both served with two regular sides. Add Garlic Butter Grilled Shrimp for just $6 to make it a Surf & Turf experience.

Don’t forget to also try Smokey Bones’ new summer barbecue sauces! Experience the rich flavors of Alabama White BBQ with a tangy twist and the delightful heat and sweet of Strawberry Chipotle BBQ. Top off your meat with its new Kurvball BBQ Whiskey Sauce, guaranteed to elevate your barbecue favorites to new heights.

All alcoholic offerings are available for guests 21 years and older. The BBQ Bonanza and Summer Sippers will be available at all Smokey Bones locations until August 31, 2024 for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery while supplies last.

For more information, visit SmokeyBones.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Smokey Bones

The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night every day. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 20 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.

###

Photos: Linked here.

Facebook: @smokeybones

Twitter: @smokeybonesbar

Instagram: @smokeybonesbar

