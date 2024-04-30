Submit Release
Traffic Advisory for Open Streets Dorchester- Sunday, May 5, 2024

Open Streets Boston – Dorchester will take place on Sunday, May 5, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. and run through to 5:00 p.m.. 

Open Streets Boston will afford residents, visitors, and business owners to experience Boston in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on car-free streets. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and run through to 5 p.m. with the streets opening up by 6 p.m.

Starting at 6 a.m., parking will be prohibited on both sides of Dorchester Avenue from Ashmont Street to Freeport Street. Towing will begin at 6 a.m. The Park Street and Adams Street crossings of Dorchester Avenue will remain open to vehicles. All other cross streets will be closed. There will be an MBTA bus detour during this event.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

  • Dorchester Avenue, Both sides, from Ashmont Street/Talbot Avenue to Freeport Street
  • Leedsville Street, Both sides, from Adams Street to the parking lot opposite #71 Leedsville Street
  • Linden Street, Both sides, from Freeport Street to Adams Street

