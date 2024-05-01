TiiCKER Launches Mother’s Day Perks Program with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

The Shareholder Perks Program will offer limited-time discounts on Mother’s Day flowers and gifts through the brand’s first-ever investor-focused loyalty campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiiCKER, the world’s first and largest verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, has teamed up with the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands to offer TiiCKER members, all of whom are verified retail investors, the ability to purchase select products from its extensive collection of Mother’s Day flowers and gifts.



1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships. Its family of brands, which includes Harry & David, 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall.com, and more, offers a variety of floral arrangements, plants, gourmet foods and gift baskets, personalized keepsakes, and more. The limited-time Mother’s Day offer will be available to TiiCKER users from May 1 through month end.

“We’re excited to announce our collaboration with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. just in time for Mother’s Day,” said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. “It celebrates the spirit of appreciation, both in personal connections and among investors, every one of whom is a consumer. Just as 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. enables customers to express gratitude through their products, our team at TiiCKER is providing a new opportunity to extend this appreciation through exclusive perks and helping them build lasting relationships with retail investors."

TiiCKER, the industry’s leading shareholder loyalty platform, invented verified shareholder perks as an empowering tool for retail investors to engage with the brands they own and love. Through verified perks, TiiCKER also offers public companies a first-ever tool for direct-to-shareholder marketing and currently partners with dozens of companies including movie studio Lionsgate (Tii:LGF), leading sports-first live TV streaming platform Fubo (Tii:FUBO), kitchen and laundry appliances company Whirlpool (Tii:WHR), and people and pet food maker and marketer J.M. Smucker Co. (Tii:SJM).

For more information on the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. perks program, visit: TiiCKER.com/FLWS.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks and discounts, custom articles and content, commission-free trading, and TiiCKER Perks from marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable Shareholder Loyalty Programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook and was named a winner in the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. inspires its community of customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships. It has built an e-commerce platform featuring an all-star family of brands to inspire consumer to connect with others. Its brands include: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl’s Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari’s Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Things Remembered®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman’s Bakery®, Vital Choice®, and Simply Chocolate®. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. The company’s Celebrations Passport® loyalty program rewards customers and celebrates their thoughtfulness with free standard shipping and ability to unlock additional perks and benefits.

Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com.

