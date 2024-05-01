Animal waste spill impacting stream in Craven County

The public is advised to avoid fishing and recreational activity along a portion of Swift Creek in Craven County due to an animal waste spill in the area.

On April 30, DEQ’s Division of Water Resources staff were alerted to animal waste in ditches from an unknown source, later identified as St. John Farm (permit number AWS25006), located at 320 St. John Road in Grifton. The discharge is attributed to over-application of animal waste, resulting in run-off that migrated off-site to surface waters. The incident remains under investigation, including the amount discharged and the cause, and any necessary corrective actions to be undertaken.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with the water (fishing and recreational activity) in Swift Creek from Honolulu Road to Highway 118 west of Vanceboro. Swift Creek flows into the Neuse River near New Bern.

DWR will continue to monitor water quality in the area. Files related to the facility can be viewed online.