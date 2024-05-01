Faith-Based Novel THE UNCONSCIOUS WITNESS Explores God’s Love for a Woman Trapped in a Coma

A new faith-based novel from Palmetto Publishing shows how God can touch a person’s life supernaturally, even when they’re in a coma

Charleston, SC, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It may be hard to imagine how God can still minister to someone lying in a coma. After all, they can’t move or speak. Can they still feel God’s love? Can he still reach them?

For fans of Max Lucado comes The Unconscious Witness, an incredible novel about God’s faithfulness in the midst of a medical emergency. But this story comes with a twist: It’s not just the family of a comatose woman that God is weaving an intricate story of love and encouragement for: it’s the woman herself.

When a young woman falls into a sudden coma while visiting her mother, she slips into a world of visions where an angel shows her events across her life. Embarking on a journey through the past and future of her story, she experiences newfound clarity, realizing that God has been shaping a beautiful working of grace in her life.

This heartfelt novel puts the love of God at the center of the story, giving hope to readers that they will never be left or forsaken—even when communication is difficult or impossible. This moving story is for anyone who has experienced the challenges of medical disabilities and limitations like Alzheimer’s, dementia, coma, or those experiencing hospice care, either themselves, or as caretakers for the people they love.

About the Author:

Norma R. Crutcher is an ordained minister and the co-founder of Moments in the Master’s Hand with her husband, Ron Crutcher. Her previous book, Moments in the Master’s Hand saw success in the UK, often finding itself paired with Max Lucado’s works. As a frequent leader of Christian revivals, conferences, and workshops, Norma is known for her commitment to faithfully teaching Scripture and for her nurturing spirit. Norma and Ron live in Ohio, where they enjoy spending time with their blended family of four married children and six beautiful grandchildren.

