SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Innoviz

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Innoviz had overstated the benefits that the Company was likely to derive from its purported contracts, partnerships, and/or collaborations with automotive companies; (ii) as a result, the Company was unlikely to achieve the level of profitability that Defendants had represented to investors; (iii) accordingly, Innoviz had overstated its business and/or financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 1, 2023, during pre-market hours, Innoviz issued a press release announcing the Company's financial and operational results for its fiscal full year ("FY") 2022. Among other items, Innoviz reported GAAP FY 2022 earnings per share of -$0.94, missing consensus estimates by $0.06, and revenue of $6.03 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.96 million. In addition, Innoviz guided for FY 2023 revenue to fall in the range of $12 million to $15 million, significantly below consensus estimates of $30 million. The Company's disappointing FY 2022 results came as a surprise to investors given that Innoviz had previously extolled the benefits it would derive from its various partnerships with purported "Tier-1 companies." Indeed, after a multi-year period of announcing partnerships with various automotive companies throughout the world, the press release reporting the Company' FY 2022 results said conspicuously little about these supposed collaborations, referencing only its partnerships with BMW and Volkswagen.

On this news, Innoviz's ordinary share price fell $0.71 per share, or 14.95%, to close at $4.04 per share on March 1, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

