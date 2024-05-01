Submit Release
Request for Proposals: Road Map to Washington’s Future

Commerce seeks proposals from firms to convene a work group with diverse perspectives to review and make recommendations for integrating special purpose districts into the growth management planning framework. This work will build on the findings and recommendations from the Collaborative Roadmap Phase 3, which concluded in 2023.

Funding will not exceed $165,000 for year one deliverables, and Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation.

RFP Timeline

  • Q&A Period: May 1 – May 17, 2024
  • Pre-proposal Conference: May 16, 2024
  • Proposals Due: June 7, 2024 at 8 a.m.
  • Funding period: July 22, 2024 – June 30, 2026

Contact: Deborah Jacobs, RFP Coordinator

Pre-Proposal conference – May 16

Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required, to attend a pre-proposal conference to learn more about this opportunity.

Thursday, May 16, 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Register for May 16 conference

