America’s VetDogs Partners with Amazin’ Mets Foundation to Raise Third Future Service Dog

Amazin’ Mets Foundation has funded $150,000 in grants to America’s VetDogs to date

Smithtown, New York, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s VetDogs, a New York-based national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the New York Mets, are thrilled to announce they will co-raise a future service dog for a United States veteran or first responder with disabilities. The Amazin’ Mets Foundation has funded $150,000 in grants to America’s VetDogs to date.

The New York Mets were the first-ever MLB team to raise a future service dog with America’s VetDogs. The newest Amazin’ Mets Foundation Pup is a handsome 11-week-old, male, yellow Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever Mix, who will undergo basic training and socialization with the Amazin’ Mets Foundation staff and the New York Mets players and fans for the next 14 to 16 months. The pup will have a home in the Mets front office and attend select events at Citi Field to expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog. Fans can follow the pup on Instagram, X, and TikTok at @MetsVetDog to stay up to date on his training and community appearances.

“The Amazin’ Mets Foundation’s goal is to make a positive impact in people’s lives, and our partnership with America’s VetDogs is just one of the many ways we’re able to achieve that goal,” said Alex Cohen, President of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation and New York Mets Owner. “Service dogs bring hope, joy and companionship to our veterans and first responders, and we are thrilled to continue to provide these life changing experiences.”

Fans will have a chance to help name the new Mets Vet Dog by voting for their preferred name via a poll on the @Mets X account. Voting is now open, and the winning name will be announced at Citi Field on Thursday, May 2 as the Mets take on the Chicago Cubs at 1:10 p.m. ET.

"America’s VetDogs is proud to continue working with Alex Cohen and the Amazin’ Mets Foundation in raising another future service dog," said John Miller, president & CEO of America’s VetDogs. "Over the past several seasons, the Mets organization has consistently shown their unwavering commitment to supporting veterans and first responders in this truly unique way. The new puppy will undoubtedly become a cherished member of both the team and front office, and we are excited to watch the newest MetsVetDog begin this journey.”

For more on America’s VetDogs and ways to get involved, visit VetDogs.org.

About America’s VetDogs

For more than 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About the Amazin’ Mets Foundation

The Amazin’ Mets Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the New York Mets. The Foundation is committed to providing needed services and opportunities to children, families, and underserved groups. Since its inception in 2021, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation has funded over $10 million in grants to over 160 organizations in its community, including the communities surrounding affiliate teams. Learn more at amazinmetsfoundation.org.

###

Attachment

Jamie Shrewsbury America's VetDogs 304-839-2551 jamie.shrewsbury@guidedog.org