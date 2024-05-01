Submit Release
Incubate launches advertising campaign across North Carolina

Washington, DC, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Incubate launched a six-figure advertising campaign across North Carolina commending Representatives Greg Murphy (R-NC) and Don Davis (D-NC) for working across party lines to introduce the Ensuring Pathways to Innovative Cures (EPIC) Act.

The advertisements across print and social media channels highlight how these lawmakers are putting patients first by introducing the EPIC Act. If passed, the legislation will protect patient access to life-saving medicines for diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s.

"The EPIC Act would implement a straightforward fix to the Inflation Reduction Act and ensure that research into the next generation of drugs continues to flourish," said Incubate executive director John Stanford. "North Carolinians will appreciate that their lawmakers have forged a bipartisan path to promote the development of life-saving treatments."

Under current law, small molecule drugs are only afforded nine years after FDA approval before becoming eligible for Medicare price setting. Biologics, meanwhile, receive 13 years of exemption. The EPIC Act would grant both small molecules and large molecules 13 years of exemption, eliminating the small molecule penalty.

"Protecting small-molecule drug research and development is of the utmost importance, not only for North Carolina, but for the entire country," Stanford said. "Incubate commends Reps. Murphy and Davis for introducing common-sense legislation that would benefit their constituents -- and the country at large -- for decades to come."

About Incubate
Incubate is a 501(c)(4) organization of venture capital firms representing the patient, corporate, and investment communities. Our primary aim is to educate policymakers on the role of venture capital in bringing promising treatments to patients in need.


Lucia Orlandi
Incubate
(202) 970-9745
lucia@keybridge.biz

