Sammons Warehouse Solutions Finalizes Partnership with Precision Warehouse Design

Dallas, Texas, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons Warehouse Solutions (SWS), a provider of warehousing, racking, and storage solutions, and Precision Warehouse Design (PWD), a full-service warehouse automation integrator, have finalized terms of its previously announced partnership.

“We are excited to welcome PWD to the Sammons Warehouse Solutions family” said Don Keel, President of Sammons Warehouse Solutions. “This strategic investment is a key tenant to our growth strategy in the warehouse space. Alongside our other business, Sync Storage Solutions, we now have a robust offering from design and racking to automation.”

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies and reaffirms their dedication to deliver a differentiated warehouse automation model built on innovation, speed to market, and serving the holistic needs of the client. PWD will be led by Haynie Mayhew and Marc DeWall and continue to be located in its Carrollton Texas offices.

D.A. Davidson & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to SWS. Baker Botts, L.L.P. provided legal counsel to SWS in the transaction.

###

About Precision Warehouse Design

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Precision Warehouse Design is a leading industrial systems integrator and solutions provider with extensive expertise in design, engineering, and implementation of automated material handling and warehousing solutions. To learn more, visit www.precisionwarehousedesign.com.

About Sammons Warehouse Solutions

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Sammons Warehouse Solutions offers a range of solutions for warehouse and distribution facilities, including racking and storage solutions, dock and door systems, safety equipment, and a diverse range of automated or manual material handling systems. Sammons Warehouse Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial, and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies. To learn more, please visit www.sammonswarehousesolutions.com.

About Sammons Industrial

Sammons Industrial, a Sammons Enterprises-owned company, is the parent company of the Enterprises’ industrial investments and operating companies. This includes a group of global materials handling companies under the trade names Briggs Industrial Solutions in the US, and Briggs Equipment in Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Republic of Ireland. In addition, Sammons Industrial owns SitePro Rentals, a general equipment rental business in the US, and Sammons Warehouse Solutions, a warehouse automation, installation, and design company. Sammons Industrial is focused on adding new investments and companies to its current portfolio of companies, while continuing to focus on growth within its existing businesses. To learn more please visit www.sammonsindustrial.com.

Attachment

Heather Meiner Sammons Industrial 214-794-9573 heather.meiner@sammonsindustrial.com