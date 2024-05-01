Seasoned Physician Executive Joins Nymbl Science

Digital health leader welcomes Dr. Bob Mirsky as Chief Medical Officer

DENVER, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymbl Science , a digital health provider and leader in scalable fall prevention and bladder training for aging adults, announced today Bob Mirsky, MD, MMM, FAAFP, has joined the company as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Mirsky is a seasoned physician executive with extensive health plan experience across Medicare, Medicaid and commercial lines of business.



“Dr. Mirsky has a deep expertise in Medicare Advantage and older adult populations — and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” said Edward Likovich, Ph.D., and Chief Executive Officer of Nymbl Science. “This is an exciting time for our company and with Dr. Mirsky, we are positioned to grow our reach and, ultimately, improve outcomes for even more people.”

Nymbl creates technology to remove the physical and emotional barriers that often come along with aging, including falling and bladder control . The company offers easy-to-use, clinically-proven digital tools and resources — generally available through health plans — that empower adults to continue doing the activities they enjoy as they age.

“To improve quality of life and health outcomes for aging populations, we must provide them with the right tools to address their medical and psychosocial needs,” said Dr. Mirsky. “Nymbl is at the forefront of this technology — and I look forward to working together to help people navigate aging more confidently.”

Dr. Mirsky has dedicated his career to helping older adults age by addressing the medical, emotional, and social determinants of health focusing on mitigating isolation and loneliness through face-to-face and virtual engagement. In his role with Nymbl, he will help measure the efficacy of Nymbl’s fall prevention program, interpret insights from older adults using Nymbl and serve as a liaison with health plan partners.

Dr. Mirsky previously served as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Operations for Aetna Medicare. He has also held leadership roles for North Shore-LIJ CareConnect Insurance Company, the Mid-Atlantic Region of Coventry Health Care, Gateway Health Plan in Pittsburgh, FloridaBlue, and Tenet Health System Florida. Dr. Mirsky practiced family medicine for 10 years in New York and Florida and completed his residency and chief residency at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in New York.

For more information about how Nymbl empowers adults to age with confidence and helps health plans drive engagement, visit nymblscience.com .

About Nymbl Science

Nymbl is the only company providing digital balance training that is scalable, insightful, and cost saving for our partners and effective and engaging for older adults. Our scientifically validated balance training program trains the brain and body to work together, known as dual-tasking. Using just a smart device, and in only 10 minutes a day, older adults are preserving and enhancing their freedom and enjoyment of life with Nymbl. We believe it is necessary to empower older adults to increase confidence and the ability to fully participate in life, because aging is not less. Join us on our mission to empower millions of older adults to move and live more freely. For more information, visit www.nymblscience.com .

Media Contact:

Communications Strategy Group

Nymbl@wearecsg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/893d1b6d-c5e2-47f8-8a49-b3492949af9c