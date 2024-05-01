Outinspire ApS Introduces ‘The Cooker’ for a Safe and Sustainable Flameless Outdoor Cooking Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Outinspire ApS is pleased to announce the launch of its flagship product, The Cooker, a cooking system that offers a safe and environmentally friendly update to outdoor cooking activities.
Based in Denmark, Outinspire has been at the forefront of providing outdoor gear that utilizes technological advancements, while prioritizing safety and user-friendliness. The product, The Cooker, is the ultimate example of the company's mission by introducing a multifunctional, flameless cooking system - powered entirely by electricity. This design not only ensures use in fire-restricted zones, but also serves as a powerful power bank to keep electronic devices charged in even the most remote locations.
At its core, The Cooker is designed to enhance the outdoor experience with its flameless operation, safe for use in fire-restricted areas such as festivals and nature reserves. It is also suitable for indoor environments, offering versatility for use in various settings like vehicles and tents, mitigating fire risks associated with gas-powered stoves. Furthermore, it serves as a robust 200Wh power bank that can charge up to 100W power through USB-C. The device, at just 1.70kg, can be set up in a swift 15 seconds and is capable of heating 2 kg of food with a single charge, while also being operable in diverse weather conditions. Its one-button operation offers an unmatched simplicity, allowing enthusiasts of all experience levels to easily prepare meals and spend more time enjoying the outdoors.
“The Cooker is more than just a cooking appliance; it's a bridge connecting technology with the timeless joy of outdoor life,” says Kristoffer Kilias Møller Jakobsen, founder and engineer at Outinspire. “Our goal was to craft a product that enriches outdoor experiences without the typical limitations and, with The Cooker, we’re offering a blend of safety, convenience, and respect for nature. It's a testament to our commitment to foster a greater appreciation for the outdoors in a sustainable and user-friendly manner.”
The Cooker is now available for purchase via Outinspire’s website and selected retailers. A special introductory offer awaits early buyers, reflecting Outinspire’s dedication to making outdoor activities accessible to a broader audience.
For more information about The Cooker or Outinspire ApS, please visit www.outinspire.com.
About Outinspire ApS
Founded by engineer Kristoffer Kilias Møller Jakobsen and stemming from an idea between three engineering students, Outinspire has grown into a pioneering entity in outdoor gear. It stands as a beacon of innovation, sustainability, and accessibility in the pursuit of enhancing outdoor experiences. With products such as The Cooker, Outinspire continues to invite everyone to step outside and embrace the wonders of nature, with the assurance of safety, simplicity, and eco-consciousness.
Kristoffer Kilias Møller Jakobsen
Based in Denmark, Outinspire has been at the forefront of providing outdoor gear that utilizes technological advancements, while prioritizing safety and user-friendliness. The product, The Cooker, is the ultimate example of the company's mission by introducing a multifunctional, flameless cooking system - powered entirely by electricity. This design not only ensures use in fire-restricted zones, but also serves as a powerful power bank to keep electronic devices charged in even the most remote locations.
At its core, The Cooker is designed to enhance the outdoor experience with its flameless operation, safe for use in fire-restricted areas such as festivals and nature reserves. It is also suitable for indoor environments, offering versatility for use in various settings like vehicles and tents, mitigating fire risks associated with gas-powered stoves. Furthermore, it serves as a robust 200Wh power bank that can charge up to 100W power through USB-C. The device, at just 1.70kg, can be set up in a swift 15 seconds and is capable of heating 2 kg of food with a single charge, while also being operable in diverse weather conditions. Its one-button operation offers an unmatched simplicity, allowing enthusiasts of all experience levels to easily prepare meals and spend more time enjoying the outdoors.
“The Cooker is more than just a cooking appliance; it's a bridge connecting technology with the timeless joy of outdoor life,” says Kristoffer Kilias Møller Jakobsen, founder and engineer at Outinspire. “Our goal was to craft a product that enriches outdoor experiences without the typical limitations and, with The Cooker, we’re offering a blend of safety, convenience, and respect for nature. It's a testament to our commitment to foster a greater appreciation for the outdoors in a sustainable and user-friendly manner.”
The Cooker is now available for purchase via Outinspire’s website and selected retailers. A special introductory offer awaits early buyers, reflecting Outinspire’s dedication to making outdoor activities accessible to a broader audience.
For more information about The Cooker or Outinspire ApS, please visit www.outinspire.com.
About Outinspire ApS
Founded by engineer Kristoffer Kilias Møller Jakobsen and stemming from an idea between three engineering students, Outinspire has grown into a pioneering entity in outdoor gear. It stands as a beacon of innovation, sustainability, and accessibility in the pursuit of enhancing outdoor experiences. With products such as The Cooker, Outinspire continues to invite everyone to step outside and embrace the wonders of nature, with the assurance of safety, simplicity, and eco-consciousness.
Kristoffer Kilias Møller Jakobsen
Outinspire ApS
krj@outinspire.com