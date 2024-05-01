Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on National Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

As we honor National Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month, we recognize the significant strides made in advancing the health and well-being of AA and NHPI communities. At the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, our unwavering commitment to equity and inclusivity is evident through initiatives like expanding health care access and investing in behavioral health services, including the launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. We stand in solidarity with AA and NHPI communities, actively addressing issues such as hate crimes and promoting language access and cultural competency. Together, let us continue to champion justice and equity for all, ensuring that the needs of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander individuals are met with urgency and understanding.

