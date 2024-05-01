NeurologyLive® and CMSC Announce the 3rd Annual Class of Inductees

This event is supported by EMD Serono and Viatris.

CRANBURY, N.J., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurologyLive® and the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) are pleased to announce the 2024 Giants of Multiple Sclerosis® inductees. The award ceremony is supported by EMD Serono and Viatris and will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the Nashville Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, during the 2024 CMSC Annual Meeting. This event is only available to honorees, their guests and attendees of the 2024 CMSC Annual Meeting.



Established in 2021, the Giants of Multiple Sclerosis award honors trailblazers, innovators and visionaries acknowledged by their colleagues for their outstanding contributions to multiple sclerosis research. Individuals named to this prestigious program have made significant contributions to the field. Out of numerous nominations, seven individuals have been selected to join the esteemed group of 2024 honorees.

The advisory board, who determine the finalists in each category, consists of multiple sclerosis (MS) health care professionals, each recognized for their significant contributions to the field. They offer guidance to NeurologyLive as it continues to develop and grow the recognition program. The selection committee, comprising over 30 MS professionals, then votes to determine the inductee from each category.

“We’d like to offer our congratulations to every member of this year's cohort of inductees for receiving this tremendous honor," stated Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of NeurologyLive. "Their efforts and contributions in the multiple sclerosis community have left a lasting impact on patients and fellow professionals alike."

The 2024 honorees by award category are as follows:

Advanced Practice Provider: Colleen Harris, M.N., NP, MSCN - University of Calgary MS Clinic

Mental Health: Rosalind Kalb, Ph.D., CHC - Can Do Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology: Jeffrey Cohen, M.D. - Cleveland Clinic

Nursing: Aprile Royal, RN, BA, MEd - St. Michael's Hospital Toronto

Pharmacy: Jacquelyn Bainbridge, Pharm.D., B.S.Pharm., FCCP, MSCS, FAES - University of Colorado

Rehabilitation: John DeLuca, Ph.D. - Kessler Foundation/Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School

Research: Howard Weiner, M.D. – Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School



“CMSC is proud to partner with NeurologyLive in this special recognition program,” stated June Halper, MSN, APN-C, MSCN, FAAN; CEO for CMSC, IOMSN, and MSNICB. “The MS team model fits the needs of all those affected by MS. Each team member has special contributions in the fight against MS."

In addition to the 2024 class of inductees noted above, the event will also recognize Nancy L. Sicotte, M.D., of Cedars Sinai and the UCLA Brain Research Institute, with the 2024 Giants of Multiple Sclerosis June Halper Visionary Award. This event will also honor the late Barry G. Arnason, M.D., formerly with the University of Chicago, with the GMS Legacy Award. Their contributions to MS care are being personally honored by the Giants of MS Advisory Board, NeurologyLive, and CMSC.

Those who wish to attend the award ceremony, please RSVP here. To register for the CMSC annual meeting, please visit the registration page.

About NeurologyLive

NeurologyLive delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, stroke and more. The NeurologyLive platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The NeurologyLive platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research and expert insights. NeurologyLive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences , the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is the largest North American multidisciplinary membership organization dedicated to defining and advancing the standard of care of MS patients. Our mission is to promote high quality MS care through education, training, clinical research, networking, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC includes a professional network of 15,500 healthcare clinicians and scientists and its membership represents the full spectrum of MS healthcare professionals: physicians, nursing professionals, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, rehabilitation and mental health professionals, registered dietitians, researchers, and patient advocates. The work of the CMSC directly influences the quality of care for hundreds of thousands of people living with MS and their families. CMSC provides leadership in clinical research and education; develops vehicles to share information and knowledge among members; disseminates information to the healthcare community and to persons affected by MS; and develops and implements mechanisms to influence health care delivery. For more information visit www.mscare.org.

About Giants of Multiple Sclerosis

Giants of Multiple Sclerosis is a premier neuroscience award program that celebrates pioneers, innovators and difference makers who have been selected by their peers for their remarkable achievements in multiple sclerosis. Started in 2021, the program was established to recognize the breadth of health care providers and advocates participating in the care of patients with MS who often go unrecognized across several disciplines.

NeurologyLive Media Contact:

Julia Paradizova

732-328-8464

jparadizova@mjhlifesciences.com

CMSC Media Contact:

Annie Scully

201-310-9252

annie.scully@mscare.org