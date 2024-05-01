Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,641 in the last 365 days.

Press Release – Retail Fuel Prices for May 2024

As Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Finance, I hereby announce the following changes in the Retail Petroleum Products Prices that will apply from 1st May 2024.

Retail Products recorded price increase only for Petrol by 1.0 sene per litre from $3.35 to $3.36, however prices decreases were recorded for Diesel by 7.0 sene per litre from $3.52 to $3.45 and Kerosene by 3.1 sene per litre from $3.08 to $3.05. May prices are based on March 2024 Mean of Platts Singapore ‘MOPS’ marker prices.

The Russia /Ukraine war and ongoing and increases tensions in the Middle East combine to create uncertainty regarding the security of Crude Oil supplies.

END.

SOURCE – Ministry of Finance, Government of Samoa

See insights and ads

You just read:

Press Release – Retail Fuel Prices for May 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more