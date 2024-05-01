Press Release – Retail Fuel Prices for May 2024

As Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Finance, I hereby announce the following changes in the Retail Petroleum Products Prices that will apply from 1st May 2024.

Retail Products recorded price increase only for Petrol by 1.0 sene per litre from $3.35 to $3.36, however prices decreases were recorded for Diesel by 7.0 sene per litre from $3.52 to $3.45 and Kerosene by 3.1 sene per litre from $3.08 to $3.05. May prices are based on March 2024 Mean of Platts Singapore ‘MOPS’ marker prices.

The Russia /Ukraine war and ongoing and increases tensions in the Middle East combine to create uncertainty regarding the security of Crude Oil supplies.

END.

SOURCE – Ministry of Finance, Government of Samoa

