3D Printing Market to Surpass USD 87.94 Billion, With Highest CAGR of 22.97 % by 2030
3D printing offers cost-effective solutions with reduced tooling expenses and shorter production cycles. By eliminating the need for molds, dies, and others.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 16.82 Billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 87.94 Billion by 2030, increasing at a 22.97 % CAGR between 2023 and 2030.
The 3D printing market has experienced a meteoric rise in recent years, transforming the landscape of manufacturing and design across various industries. This disruptive technology has enabled businesses to streamline production processes, reduce costs, and bring innovative ideas to life with unprecedented speed and precision. From automotive and aerospace to healthcare and consumer goods, the versatility of 3D printing has revolutionized traditional manufacturing methods, allowing for complex geometries, customization, and on-demand production like never before.
One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the 3D printing market is its ability to foster sustainable practices in manufacturing. By utilizing additive manufacturing techniques, companies can minimize material waste compared to traditional subtractive methods, where excess material is often discarded. Furthermore, the localized production enabled by 3D printing reduces the need for extensive transportation of goods, cutting down on carbon emissions and contributing to a more environmentally friendly manufacturing ecosystem. As sustainability continues to be a focal point for businesses and consumers alike, 3D printing emerges as a crucial tool in the pursuit of greener manufacturing solutions
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The Global 3D Printing Market report provides the target audience with the key information pertaining to the global 3D Printing industry. The report exhaustively studies the current market scenario and prominent growth opportunities. It comprises a broad database of the 3D Printing market dynamics that help in the accurate market estimation over the projected timeline. The report also offers reliable information about the product offerings, wide application range, major market segments, leading market players, company profiles, pricing range, production capacity, revenue generation, technological advancement, and many other elements.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
3D Systems, Ultimaker, HP, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, Materialise, Stratasys, CleanGreen3D Limited, Protolabs, Tiertime Technology, SLM Solutions, Optomec, GE, Groupe Gorgé, Renishaw, Beijing, Autodesk Inc., Made In Space, Canon Inc., and others.
Research objectives:
The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of this business vertical, alongside adversely impacting the global economy. The research report encompasses the serious effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the 3D Printing market and its impact on the key market segments. It further gauges the impact of the COVID-induced restrictions on the leading market players, supply chains, and distribution channels.
It has segmented the global 3D Printing market
By Offering
Printers
Materials
Software
Services
By Technology
Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
Stereolithography (SLA)
Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)
Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
Direct Light Projection (DLP)
Other Technologies
By Process
Powder Bed Fusion
Material Extrusion
Vat Photopolymerization
Material Jetting
Binder Jetting
Other Processes
By Application
Prototyping
Functional Part Manufacturing
Tooling
By Vertical
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial
Healthcare
Consumer Products
Automotive
Jewelry
Education
Energy
Architecture & Construction
Printed Electronics
Food & Culinary
Other Verticals
Regional Outlook:
The global 3D Printing market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global 3D Printing market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements
Key Objectives of the Global 3D Printing Market Report:
The report provides the reader with a detailed study of the global 3D Printing market, including essential data beneficial for this business sphere.
The key parameters driving and restraining the global market growth, latest product trends, and technological advancements have been discussed by the report’s authors.
The report entails the latest information regarding product development, incorporation of new techniques, and profiles of the key market competitors.
A broad market categorization, based on product type, application gamut, and end-user landscape, has also been included in the report
