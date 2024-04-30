U.S. Department of Education Completes Processing for FAFSA Forms Impacted by Known Issues, Outlines Push to Expand Application Submissions

The U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced that it has completed reprocessing 2024–25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) forms impacted by known issues with IRS data, which should enable all institutions to package financial aid offers.

The Department also announced changes to allow applicants and contributors without a Social Security number (SSN) to immediately access and submit the online form.

These actions coincide with a national outreach campaign to continue increasing completion rates. The Department is committed to providing schools, organizations, students, and families with the support and resources they need to access the new FAFSA form and pursue their higher education goals. To date, the Department has processed more than 8.3 million FAFSA forms and is encouraging schools to package aid offers as quickly as possible.

“After the progress we’ve made in recent weeks, we are now processing FAFSA forms quickly and accurately, and many schools are sending out financial aid offers,” said U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal, “It’s time for schools to package and send aid offers, and for all new and returning students considering going to college this fall to come to StudentAid.gov and complete a Better FAFSA. The Department’s top priority is to bring higher education more in reach for more students, and we know that the better FAFSA can help unlock those opportunities.”

Reprocessing and Student Corrections

The Department completed reprocessing FAFSA forms impacted by known issues with the FUTURE Act Direct Data Exchange (FA-DDX) and has now transmitted the Institutional Student Information Records (ISIRs) from more than 8.3 million FAFSA forms to schools, states, and designated scholarship organizations. In addition, nearly one million corrections have been successfully processed, addressing the most common issues with FAFSA submission.

Whether resulting from a new submission or a correction, applicants’ ISIRs are now being sent to schools and states within one to three days of submission.

The Department has now delivered the reprocessed ISIRs of nearly all impacted records to institutions and states. The completion of reprocessing of FAFSA forms affected by known issues with both the FA-DDX and FAFSA Processing System should enable all institutions to package aid offers, including those institutions who chose to wait for all reprocessed records prior to proceeding. The Department is also emailing applicants and their contributors who still need to make a correction to the form or have started but not completed their form.

Individuals without a Social Security number

Applicants and contributors without a Social Security number (SSN) can immediately access the online FAFSA form and submit the form after creating a StudentAid.gov account. The Department is temporarily allowing individuals without an SSN to enter and complete the FAFSA form. Students and contributors must manually enter their tax information. Students without an SSN must verify their eligible noncitizen status through their school before they receive any federal funds. These changes streamline the process for students who have contributors without an SSN to complete their FAFSA form.

This temporary allowance for those individuals without an SSN, to enter and complete the FAFSA form, will only be available until the IRS data retrieval issues for those without an SSN are resolved. The Department is working on a resolution and will share an update as soon as possible. The Department will continue to work expeditiously to complete the manual validation process for those without an SSN. The Department is committed to ensuring that all students and families, regardless of their background can equitably access the FAFSA form.

View the guidance to schools, states, and other financial aid partners with further information here.

Expand Regional and Local Outreach

This week, the Department will kick-off a series of regional and local media engagement in media markets across the country to drive awareness and increase FAFSA completion rates. The Department is targeting states with the largest high school senior FAFSA submission gaps. The first regional press call will be held today and will include Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas.

Today's outreach is part of the Department’s national efforts to engage new and returning students to complete the 2024–25 FAFSA form.The Department is encouraging states and schools to continue their outreach to these students, as well as to admitted students who have not yet submitted a FAFSA form. There is also a sizeable number of students who have started, but not yet submitted, their FAFSA form. The Department is reaching out to these students and their contributors on a weekly basis to encourage them to complete their application.