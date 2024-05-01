TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today reported results for the first quarter 2024, which ended on April 1, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net sales were $570.1 million

GAAP net income of $10.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $32.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations was $43.9 million

Repurchased 600,000 shares of common stock for $9.3 million at an average price of $15.56 per share



First Quarter 2024 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $570.1 million, compared to $544.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was $17.1 million compared to GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2023 of $3.5 million.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $10.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $5.8 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $32.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $18.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024 was $74.8 million, or 13.1% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $58.5 million, or 10.7% of sales for the first quarter of 2023.

“TTM reported Non-GAAP EPS that was above the high end of the guided range and demonstrated solid year on year growth due to improved mix and operational execution. Revenues were at the high end of the guided range and returned to year on year growth due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense and Data Center Computing end markets,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “In addition, cash flow from operations was a healthy 7.7% of revenue enabling us to repurchase stock while maintaining a solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.5x,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $560 million to $600 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.32 to $0.38 per diluted share.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Live Webcast/Conference Call

TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2024 results and the second quarter 2024 outlook on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

- Tables Follow -





TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) First Quarter 2024 2023 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 570,113 $ 544,437 Cost of goods sold 466,394 458,314 Gross profit 103,719 86,123 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 20,294 21,302 General and administrative 43,670 35,073 Research and development 7,321 7,085 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,429 21,964 Restructuring charges 3,938 4,167 Total operating expenses 86,652 89,591 Operating income (loss) 17,067 (3,468 ) Interest expense (12,324 ) (12,807 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary - 1,339 Other, net 9,326 1,198 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,069 (13,738 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (3,603 ) 7,924 Net income (loss) $ 10,466 $ (5,814 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.06 ) Diluted 0.10 (0.06 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 101,952 102,381 Diluted 104,098 102,381 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 101,952 102,381 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options 2,146 - Diluted shares 104,098 102,381





SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA First Quarter 2024 2023 April 1, 2024 January 1, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 440,388 $ 450,208 Accounts and notes receivable, net 367,537 413,557 Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property - 6,737 Contract assets 320,514 292,050 Inventories 220,515 213,075 Total current assets 1,406,114 1,429,687 Property, plant and equipment, net 825,834 807,667 Operating lease right of use asset 83,847 86,286 Other non-current assets 983,015 1,000,023 Total assets 3,298,810 3,323,663 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 2,625 $ 3,500 Accounts payable 348,913 334,609 Total current liabilities 671,207 703,984 Debt, net of discount 913,888 914,336 Total long-term liabilities 1,106,495 1,108,640 Total equity 1,521,108 1,511,039 Total liabilities and equity 3,298,810 3,323,663







SUPPLEMENTAL DATA First Quarter 2024 2023 Gross margin 18.2 % 15.8 % Operating margin 3.0 % (0.6 )% End Market Breakdown: First Quarter 2024 2023 Aerospace and Defense 46 % 43 % Automotive 13 % 17 % Data Center Computing 21 % 10 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 14 % 19 % Networking 6 % 11 % Stock-based Compensation: First Quarter Amount included in: 2024 2023 Cost of goods sold $ 2,029 $ 1,662 Selling and marketing 868 741 General and administrative 3,595 2,562 Research and development 295 275 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,787 $ 5,240 Operating Segment Data: First Quarter Net sales: 2024 2023 PCB $ 561,841 $ 534,111 RF&S Components 8,272 10,326 Total net sales $ 570,113 $ 544,437 Operating segment income: PCB $ 69,652 $ 51,634 RF&S Components 1,662 2,168 Corporate & Other (40,482 ) (29,498 ) Total operating segment income 30,832 24,304 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (13,765 ) (27,772 ) Total operating income (loss) 17,067 (3,468 ) Total other expense (2,998 ) (10,270 ) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 14,069 $ (13,738 )





RECONCILIATIONS1 First Quarter 2024 2023 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2: GAAP gross profit $ 103,719 $ 86,123 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 2,336 5,808 Stock-based compensation 2,029 1,662 Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (752 ) (2,128 ) Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 163 Other charges (162 ) 1,233 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 107,170 $ 92,861 Non-GAAP gross margin 18.8 % 17.1 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3: GAAP operating income (loss) $ 17,067 $ (3,468 ) Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 13,765 27,772 Stock-based compensation 6,787 5,240 Gain on sale of assets - (173 ) Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (752 ) (2,128 ) Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 163 Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 3,826 5,944 Non-GAAP operating income $ 40,693 $ 33,350 Non-GAAP operating margin 7.1 % 6.1 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4: GAAP net income (loss) $ 10,466 $ (5,814 ) Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 13,765 27,772 Stock-based compensation 6,787 5,240 Non-cash interest expense 518 727 Gain on sale of assets - (173 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary - (1,339 ) Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (752 ) (2,128 ) Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 163 Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 3,738 5,944 Income taxes5 (1,735 ) (11,744 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 32,787 $ 18,648 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.31 $ 0.18 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares: GAAP diluted number of shares 104,098 102,381 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options - 1,949 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares 104,098 104,330 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6: GAAP net income (loss) $ 10,466 $ (5,814 ) Add back items: Income tax provision (benefit) 3,603 (7,924 ) Interest expense 12,324 12,807 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 13,765 27,772 Depreciation expense 24,696 25,253 Stock-based compensation 6,787 5,240 Gain on sale of assets - (173 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary - (1,339 ) Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (752 ) (2,128 ) Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 163 Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 3,900 4,668 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,789 $ 58,525 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.1 % 10.7 % Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow $ 43,895 $ 55,078 Capital expenditures, net (49,296 ) (30,707 ) Free cash flow $ (5,401 ) $ 24,371





1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, and other charges. 3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. 4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 6 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.



