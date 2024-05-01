LOUISVILLE INNER-CITY SCHOOL LAUNCHES MASSIVE $2 MILLION ULTIMATE BOURBON RAFFLE TO ASSIST FUNDRAISING EFFORTS

Brown-Forman, Michter’s, Heaven Hill, Pappy, Maker’s Mark led the way for others to donate BIG! These ultra-rare bottles raffle for the West End School are not just unicorns, they represent some of the greatest releases of the past 100 years.

LOUISVILLE, KY, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through the support of bourbon CEOs and distillers, collectors and aficionados, the West End School, a tuition-free, all-boys school located in Louisville, has launched one of the most ambitious bourbon raffles ever seen. Up to $200,000 worth of hard-to-find, vintage and ultra-rare bourbons – 22 lots – currently are being raffled off nationwide. For tickets: ultimatebourbonraffle.org

In a show of solidarity, bourbon industry executives, enthusiasts, collectors and school supporters have donated important, collectable bottles and experiences to make this one of the most sought-after bourbon raffles. In fact, 22 winners will be drawn in this raffle, making it one of the most valuable charity raffles to date, said Fred Minnick , who is widely considered the world’s leading bourbon authority.

The school recognizes that its backyard and neighborhood is located in the middle of bourbon country and, after many years of urging from others, school officials decided a raffle was an important way to join forces with the bourbon community. All proceeds from the raffle support underprivileged kids at the West End School and include the soon-to-be-built West End Girls School, expected to be finished in fall 2025.

Live raffle drawing for the 22 lots will take place at 11am (EDT), June 20. Tickets are $100. There will be 22 winners who need not be present to win. Each winner can choose one of the 22 lots until all lots are taken.

“It’s an ambitious undertaking but the school has the support to get this done,” said Paul Perconti, West End School co-founder and Board Chair emeritus. “We hope to raise $2 million with this initiative, which will further support fundraising for the West End School,” he said.

Wall Street Journal-bestselling author and renowned bourbon critic Fred Minnick , who has formally partnered with the school, led the curation of this effort. Minnick knows first-hand that a raffle of this size can make a difference to the school, the students and their families. “I am a Louisvillian and love my community. The West End School is among the very best endeavors happening in our city and am so incredibly thankful the bourbon community has stepped up to raise funds,” he said.





Here's an up-close look at the 22 ultra-rare prized lots:

Brown-Forman 150th Anniversary Bottle - This extremely limited bottle celebrating the 150th anniversary of Brown-Forman is a 150-month old-expression that was selected from just six barrels. One of the most valuable bottles ever put out by the distillery. Valued at $8,000

Maker's Mark Private Select Barrel - You and seven friends can craft your own Private Select Barrel as you enjoy all of the bottles in the barrel as well. Partake in an exclusive, private tour at one of the greatest barrel experiences in the industry. Valued at $20,000

Heaven Hill Private Tour & Tasting Experience - Private tour for 4 conducted by Heaven Hill Master Distiller Conor O'Driscoll, ending with a special keepsake bottle.

"You Do Bourbon" experience for four guests; each guest is to receive one of each product (Larceny BP, Elijah Craig BP, and Bernheim BP)

Pappy 5-bottle Vertical Signed by Julian P. Van Winkle III - A full bourbon vertical of the most sought-after bourbon in the world, each bottle signed by Julian Van Winkle III exclusively for this raffle. Valued at $18,000

1913 Early Times Bottled In Bond Straight Whiskey, 1 Quart - A rare unicorn . A Pre-Prohibition bottle of Early Times, with great clarity and fill level. Valued at $20,000

Four Gate Collection Signed - A 5-bottle vertical of Four Gates' Kelvin Collaboration, signed by Master Blender Bill Straub

Watch Hill Proper Barrels Pick Lot - 16 different bottles representing Watch Hill Proper's amazing Barrel Pick Program.

Michter's 8 Bottle Vertical Signed - A complete vertical of Michter's Core 4, Barrel Strength Bourbon and Rye, and the 10-Year-Old Bourbon and Rye. Signed by Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson

15 Stars 9 Bottle Vertical - A full 9-bottle vertical including the rare Platinum and Triple Cask Bottles, a number of bottles are from the first batch of a series.

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon & Distillery Series - A bottle of the acclaimed Birthday Bourbon and a full vertical of the Distiller's series including the newly released 1924 10-Year-Old.

W.L. Weller Bourbon 6 Bottle Vertical - A complete 6-bottle release of the most popular wheated bourbon collection, including Craft Your Perfect Bourbon (CYPB) and Single Barrel

Berghoff 10 Year Old Bourbon bottled in 1984. Distilled at Stitzel-Weller in 1974.

Distilled at Stitzel-Weller in 1974. 2022 William Larue Weller - The Highlight of the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

Daniel Weller (Emmer Wheat Recipe) - A Very Limited Release of the most sought-after Weller.

Colonel EH Taylor 4 Bottle Collection - The 4 annual release EH Taylor including the hard-to-find Barrel Proof.

Colonel EH Taylor 4 Grain - The 2017 Limited Release of a 12-Year-Old with a great balance of Bourbon's 4 most popular grains

Colonel EH Taylor 18 Year Marriage - The 2020 Limited Release is a blend of the Distillery's two bourbon mashbills and its wheated bourbon - all at 18 years old.

Colonel EH Taylor Amaranth - The "Grain of The Gods," first cultivated by the Aztecs, produced one of the most remarkable EH Taylor exclusive releases.

2023 Four Roses Small Batch "135" Limited Edition - Four Roses' most anticipated annual release, a blend of 12, 14, 16 and 25-Year-Old whiskeys

“These bottles are not just unicorns, they represent some of the greatest releases of the past 100 years. The 1913 Early Times bottle tells the story of the time with pre-hybrid grains and water pure and straight from a stream. The Pappy set needs no introduction, and you won’t see bourbon geeks get more eager to rumble than over a King of Kentucky. Perhaps the best part, all of this was donated by members of our community. From Watch Hill Proper to bourbon collector Jonah Goodman, they all represent the best of Louisville, just like the West End School students,” said Minnick.

The West End School provides a safe, structured environment for boys from low-income households. More than 99 percent of the school’s alumni have gone on to graduate high school, with more than 70 percent of graduates going on to attend private schools on full scholarships.

Marc Abrams, a well-known bourbon expert based in Louisville, also serves as an advisor.

The West End School has been open for 19 years with the mission of providing a safe, structured environment for boys from low-income households alongside a tuition-free, private school education. More than 99 percent of the school’s alumni have gone on to graduate high school, with more than 70 percent of graduates going on to attend private schools on full scholarships. While the school currently serves around 140 students, the addition of the Girls School is expected to double the size of the student body, allowing more students to be positively impacted by the academic program, but also requiring physical expansion of the campus. westendschool.org

