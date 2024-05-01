XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for April 2024

9,393 vehicles delivered in April 2024, a 33% increase year-on-year

X9 MPV cumulative deliveries nearing 10,000 units since its launch in January

GUANGZHOU, China, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for April 2024.

In April 2024, XPENG delivered 9,393 Smart EVs, representing a 33% increase year-on-year, up 4% over the prior month. The XPENG X9 achieved monthly deliveries of 1,959 units in April, with cumulative deliveries nearing 10,000 units since its launch, maintaining its position as the top-selling all-electric MPV in China. Year-to-date, XPENG has delivered 31,214 Smart EVs, a 23% increase year-on-year.

In April, the monthly active user penetration rate of XNGP in urban driving scenarios reached 82%.

During the same month, XPENG successfully conducted tests for its NGP functions on the highways in Germany, making steady progress in the R&D phase toward the rollout of Highway NGP for overseas markets.

At the Beijing Auto Show 2024, XPENG showcased its latest AI-powered innovations, including the XOS 5.1.0 or Tianji OS. The latest XOS represents the industry's first OS integrating AI into both smart cockpits and smart driving, set for release on May 20, 2024.

Pioneering the smart driving experience, XPENG also leads the industry with one of the first neural network-based planning and control large models - XPlanner, enhancing the human-like capabilities of its XNGP ADAS. Moreover, XPENG previewed the AI Valet Driver, leveraging advanced AI for superior visual perception and control. This feature can memorize and customize up to 10 driving routes of 100km each, ensuring seamless nationwide overage regardless of XNGP's availability.

Furthermore, XPENG announced its new brand, MONA (Made of New AI), to debut in June 2024.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

