Woman summoned for spreading false news about violence in Đà Lạt

HCM CITY — The Lâm Đồng Central Highlands province police have summoned an individual for spreading false news about violence in Đà Lạt City during the National Reunification holiday.

The 26-year-old woman from Hiệp Thành Commune in Đức Trọng District has confessed to not verifying the information before posting it on her Facebook page, causing confusion and anxiety among the public.

The fake news claimed that an incident involving five people with guns had occurred at the BigC supermarket in Đà Lạt, leading to businesses closing immediately.

After being questioned by the police, she removed the post and promised not to repeat such actions.

Authorities are collecting evidence to take legal action against her for spreading misinformation.

The false information started spreading on social media following an urgent announcement from the Đà Lạt City People’s Committee about the temporary closure of business operations at Lâm Viên Square from 1pm to 11pm on April 30.

The city authorities have clarified the closure was only for security and order purposes during political and social events planned for the ongoing national holiday.

The police are also investigating other instances of false information being circulated in the Central Highlands city, including rumours of riots and restrictions on outdoor activities.

The police have warned that spreading false information without verification can result in administrative fines ranging from VNĐ10-20 million.

Individuals could also face criminal charges, leading to fines from VNĐ200 million to VNĐ1 billion, or imprisonment terms of two to seven years, if found guilty.

Citizens are recommended to verify information before sharing it on social media to avoid causing harm to the community. — VNS