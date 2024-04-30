Submit Release
ACC Statement on Federal Energy Efficiency Code Updates

WASHINGTON (April 24, 2024) – The American Chemistry Council and its member companies welcome the newly adopted energy codes for federally supported homes. This important update from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Department of Agriculture (USDA) marks a significant leap forward in energy efficiency for new homes.  

Across the United States, high utility bills are costing homeowners a significant portion of their monthly incomes. Updating the Minimum Energy Standards for new homes to the 2021 IECC and ASHRAE 90.1-2019 will save families money, make them more comfortable in their homes, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to previous standards. Reduced energy costs that yield monthly savings for owners and occupants help to boost the local economy and lower home operating expenses.

This update is a win for the environment and family budgets.

ACC has consistently encouraged federal agencies to regularly update energy codes. Stronger energy codes will require greater use of high-performance building materials to meet energy efficiency targets. As the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE) notes: “Houses and multifamily buildings meeting the up-to-date codes generally have more insulation in the walls and roofs, better air sealing and windows, and more energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, including better-sealed ducts.”

Plastic makers help create many of the durable, modern materials that enable improved energy efficiency, from high-performance building insulation and sealants that help reduce air leakage, to roof membranes and coatings that protect against moisture and help keep roofs cooler in hot climates.

We encourage the Federal Housing Finance Agency to direct Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to adopt these codes for more homes.

