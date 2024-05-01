JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

FIRST FAMILY RECEIVES KEYS TO

NEW TEMPORARY HOUSING ON MAUI

Ke Ao Maluhia will provide 50 homes to Maui wildfire survivors

April 30, 2024

April 30, 2024

KAHULUI, MAUI — In a significant step forward in addressing the urgent housing needs of the Maui wildfire survivors, Governor Josh Green, M.D., was joined today by Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen; Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) Senior Vice President of Maui Recovery Lauren Nahme, and Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), to present keys to the first family who will call Ke Ao Maluhia at Maui Lani, home.

“This is a day of progress for all of us, but most importantly, for the survivors of the tragic Maui wildfires,” said Governor Green. “Building affordable housing has always been a priority for me, but since August 8 and for our Maui residents in particular, its importance has become even more critical. Presenting actual keys to an ‘ohana today brings hope and healing beyond words.”

Located in Kahului, Ke Ao Maluhia is a collaborative effort between the state of Hawai‘i, Maui County, HCF, CNHA, FEMA, and the American Red Cross. The first phase, set to be completed in June, includes 34 homes. An additional 16 homes, for a total of 50, will be completed in July.

“This is another clear example of our commitment to support the needs of our displaced survivors, and evidence that through collaborative and innovative partnerships, we can do great things,” said County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “We are making progress, and we will continue to work with our state, federal and private partners in addressing Maui County’s recovery efforts.”

“All of us at HCF mahalo the generosity of more than 250,000 donors from 76 countries around the world who leaned in to support Maui and made Ke Ao Maluhia possible,” said HCF President and CEO Micah Kāne. “We will continue to foster collaborative partnerships to deliver on the needs of survivors now and in the long-term​.”

The project’s cost is just under $9 million and is being developed and managed by CNHA on land owned by Maui County. Wrap-around services, including financial literacy, will be provided by CNHA’s Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center.

“Today marks the strength of partnerships and is a testament to what can be achieved when government, the private sector, nonprofit organizations, and the community work together,” said CNHA CEO Kūhiō Lewis. “Delivering the first home at Ke Ao Maluhia through the Maui Interim Housing Plan is a significant milestone for families and a clear indication of our collective commitment to addressing Maui’s housing crisis.”

The modular homes are each just under 600 square feet with two bedrooms. To apply, residents must be verified as impacted by the Maui wildfires. There is no income limit. Monthly rent is set at $2,500 and will include water, sewer, and trash collection. Minimum occupancy per unit is two persons, with maximum occupancy set at five persons per unit. Dogs and cats are permitted. For more information and details on how to apply, please visit www.helpingmaui.org.

Labor support for the project is being provided by the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters with furniture donated by Convoy for Hope.

Officially announced in January, the Maui Interim Housing Plan outlines a phased approach to delivering housing, prioritizing options that produce permanent housing, efficient use of funds, and readiness for move-in by survivors. The plan includes various strategies such as residents returning to original unharmed residences, the Host Housing Support Program, direct leasing, short-term rental transitions to long-term rentals, and new permanent developments.

About the Hawai‘i Community Foundation and the Maui Strong Fund

The vision of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation is to create an equitable and vibrant Hawai‘i in which all the state’s island communities thrive. With its more-than-105-year history, its trusted expertise, and the generous support of donors, it is working to address the root causes of the state’s most difficult challenges, including expanding access to affordable housing, conserving fresh water resources, and ensuring the healthy development of Hawaiʻi’s young children. HCF works in communities across Hawaiʻi, with offices and staff located statewide. For more information about HCF, please visithawaiicommunityfoundation.org and follow its social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, andYouTube.

The Maui Strong Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation is providing financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs for the people and places affected by the Maui wildfires. HCF works in close collaboration with federal, state and county agencies, nonprofit organizations, and community members to get an understanding of the evolving priorities on the ground and deploys grants to address unmet needs. To ensure transparency, all grantees and award amounts from the Maui Strong Fund are updated regularly and can be found here. The Maui Strong Fund is designed for the long haul, using a four-phase approach that includes recovery, stabilization, risk reduction, and resiliency building. Learn more about our four-phase approach here.

About the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Kākoʻo Maui

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) is a member-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to culturally advance Hawai‘i through economic, political, and community development. CNHA provides access to capital, financial education, and individualized counseling services with a focus on low- and moderate-income families and services as a National Intermediary, providing grants and loans targeting underserved communities in Hawaiʻi. The Kākoʻo Maui Fund is providing resources that can be deployed quickly and efficiently to members of the community impacted by the Maui wildfires. For more information, visit HawaiianCouncil.org or HelpingMaui.org.

