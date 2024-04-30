Mountain America Credit Union Achieves Platinum Status in Utah Worksite Wellness Council Healthy Worksite Awards Program

The credit union is recognized for cultivating a positive work atmosphere across six key well-being components

SANDY, Utah, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union announces its recognition as a platinum winner of the Utah Worksite Wellness Council (UWWC) Healthy Worksite Awards Program. The UWWC Healthy Worksite Awards Program commends Utah employers for their outstanding dedication to worksite wellness, highlighting initiatives that prioritize employee health and overall well-being.



Mountain America has demonstrated exemplary commitment to employee well-being by implementing effective, result-oriented, and innovative wellness programs. By integrating evidence-based health promotion interventions and strategies, Mountain America has set a precedent for excellence in wellness initiatives in the workplace.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a platinum winner of the UWWC’s Healthy Worksite Awards Program,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union. “At Mountain America, we prioritize the health and well-being of our employees, recognizing that their vitality directly contributes to the success of our organization. This award reaffirms our dedication to fostering a culture of wellness and underscores our commitment to supporting our employees in achieving their health goals.”

The UWWC Healthy Worksite Awards Program acknowledges organizations of all sizes for their exceptional work in promoting health and wellness within the workplace. These awards recognize efforts to foster employee health, enhance productivity, and cultivate a positive work environment across six key areas of well-being: organizational, physical, emotional, social, financial, and community.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the UWWC,” said Trent Savage, chief human resources officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “This award is a testament to our ongoing efforts to prioritize employee well-being and create a supportive and healthy work environment. We remain committed to investing in the health and happiness of our team members, knowing that their success is integral to our overall organizational success.”

The evaluation process for the UWWC Healthy Worksite Awards Program uses an assessment tool designed to gauge the implementation of evidence-based health promotion interventions and strategies within the workplace. Organizations are scored based on good, better, and best practices, with platinum status representing the pinnacle of results-oriented worksite wellness programming.

Awardees were celebrated at the 2024 Utah Worksite Wellness Conference Awards Luncheon, held on April 25, 2024, at the Viridian Center in West Jordan, Utah.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Contact: publicrelations@macu.com, macu.com/newsroom