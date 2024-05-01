Small Businesses Gearing Up for a Difficult Summer Slump
Amid ongoing economic challenges, businesses accustomed to seasonal swings that depress summer revenue anticipate additional challenges this year.
Leading invoice funding company Viva Capital says small businesses are gearing up for what may be a particularly difficult summer as seasonality sets in amid ongoing economic challenges.
— Armando Armendariz
Half of all small businesses experience a significant uptick in revenue during the fourth quarter. While this seasonal swing is usually appreciated, it usually comes at the cost of revenue elsewhere in the year. For many, that time is summer. The slump is known for creating cash flow issues, which makes it more challenging for small businesses to cover everyday expenses from payroll to vendor payments. However, Main Street is already stretched thin due to interest rate hikes and rising supply and wage expenses, and traditional bank lending has not yet returned to normal levels. These conditions mean this summer could be especially grueling for those coping with seasonality, too.
“We’ve seen a lot of businesses trying to shore up their finances over the winter and spring in preparation for a seasonal slump,” explains Armando Armendariz, Director of Business Development and Partner of Viva Capital. “Given the current economic conditions, taking a multifaceted approach to seasonality preparation is essential.”
Armendariz notes that while conventional wisdom about saving more and spending less is still being followed, the way that businesses approach it is shifting. For instance, debt aversion is becoming more common. Businesses are leveraging funding solutions like invoice factoring to avoid taking on new debt or to accelerate payment on receivables to get their debts paid off faster and eliminate extra bills and interest before the seasonal slump kicks in. The same solution, he says, can help them bridge cash flow gaps during the off-peak season, too.
When paired with other proven strategies, such as flattening the curve by building demand before the slump and exploring ways to boost revenue like subscription offerings, businesses have a much easier time navigating a slow season and can even create measurable growth, he says.
