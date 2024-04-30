Bed Bugs: Spotting Unwelcome Pests Before Guests
Pest management experts help hoteliers navigate a global resurgence of bed bugs during LinkedIn Live Event hosted by Envu
Bed bugs may be small, but their impact on living environments can be significant.”CARY, N.C., USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envu, an environmental science company providing forward-thinking innovations that protect and enhance the health of environments around the world, will hold a webinar titled "What Should You Know About Bed Bugs?" The timely online event will equip hotel management and staff with the knowledge to effectively identify and tackle bed bug issues before learning about the pests from paying guests.
“Bed bugs may be small, but their impact on living environments can be significant,” said Stephanie Lyons, portfolio director professional pest management at Envu. “That's why we're excited to bring together a panel of experts who will delve into key aspects of bed bug biology, detection, identification, control basics and monitoring.”
What: “What Should You Know About Bed Bugs?” LinkedIn Live Webinar
When: May 16, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Central European Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Where: Linkedin.com/company/envu
The resurgence of bed bugs has become a pressing concern globally, with sharp increases in infestations reported year after year. Factors such as international travel, climate change and lack of general awareness to identify bed bugs have all contributed to the problem's escalation.
Understanding the biology, behavior and control strategies of bed bugs is essential for effective management and prevention. Experts will shed light on these critical aspects, providing actionable insights for individuals and communities alike.
Featured experts include:
- Alex Ko, solution development manager, Professional Pest Management and Mosquito Management at Envu
- Alvaro Romero, associate professor of urban entomology at
New Mexico State University
- Dr. Romain Lasseur, expert in invasive animals at IZIgroup
Following the panelist discussion, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. Attendees interested in learning about the powerful combination of proven solutions and cutting-edge digital technologies Envu offers to combat bed bugs are also welcome.
Learn more about innovation at Envu and how it’s revolutionizing bed bug detection at envu.com/segments/professional-pest-management.
About Envu
Envu was founded in 2022, a new company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Across each of its lines of business, Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs 900 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com.
