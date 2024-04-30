GreenWaste Announces Impressive Achievements in 2023 Sustainability Report

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenWaste®, a full-service resource recovery and recycling company, is proud to release its 2023 Sustainability Report, Climate Risk Assessment in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Commitment showcasing a year of significant strides towards its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The report highlights a series of accomplishments that underscore GreenWaste's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, safety, and community impact.

Key highlights from the 2023 Sustainability Report include:

36.3% Decrease in GHG Emissions: GreenWaste achieved a notable 36.3% decrease in total combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions from its 2022 baseline. GreenWaste’s 2030 goal is a reduction of 45% total combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions from its 2022 baseline.

Enhanced Safety Metrics: GreenWaste investments in safety innovations and technologies helped drive improvements in safety metrics. GreenWaste remains steadfast in prioritizing the well-being of its employees and its safety-first culture.

Transition to Renewable Fuels: Building on last year’s complete transition to 100% renewable or alternative fuel powered collection fleet, GreenWaste completed the transition of its heavy equipment fleet in 2023, to 100% renewable fuel. This underscores the company's proactive approach to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and promoting cleaner energy sources.

Material Diversion and Transformation: In 2023, GreenWaste diverted more than 1.3 million tons of material from disposal, including over 520,000 tons of yard trimmings, food scraps, and other organic material that were transformed into renewable energy, and organic mulch and compost. GreenWaste’s recycling and composting operations strengthen the circular economy, support regenerative agriculture, and add renewable-sourced electricity to the grid.

Diversity and Inclusion: GreenWaste fosters diversity and inclusion within its workforce, with gender diversity increasing to 17% and 93% of its employee population identifying as a racial minority. The company remains dedicated to strengthening its diverse and inclusive workplace where all employees feel valued and empowered.

"As we reflect on the accomplishments detailed in our 2023 Sustainability Report, we are immensely proud of the progress we have made towards our sustainability goals.” said Tracy Adams, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Our 36.3% decrease in total combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions from our 2022 baseline is a remarkable testament to our entire company’s dedication to reducing our environmental footprint.”

“At GreenWaste, we recognize the pivotal role that businesses play in addressing environmental challenges, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving positive change. Our continued focus on innovation, safety, collaboration, and responsible practices will guide us as we build a more sustainable future for generations to come."

The release of the 2023 Sustainability Report underscores GreenWaste's dedication to advancing sustainability, transparency and accountability, while providing the highest-quality services to its communities.

To view the entire report and more information on GreenWaste and its sustainability efforts, visit www.GreenWaste.com/Sustainability.

About GreenWaste:

GreenWaste’s mission is to focus on innovation, people and commitment to be green first to revolutionize how we transform the world’s waste. GreenWaste specializes in the collection and processing of residential and commercial solid waste, recyclable materials, organic materials and construction and demolition debris. GreenWaste’s current and predecessor companies have been innovation pioneers in the recycling industry for almost four decades. For more information about GreenWaste, go to: www.GreenWaste.com.