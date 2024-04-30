Meta Force from Lado Okhotnikov Launches Trading P2P Service.

Meta Force from Lado Okhotnikov introduces p2p service within Meta Force ecosystem

Dubai, UAE, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Meta Force from Lado Okhotnikov announced the launch of p2p service. Until now, Forcecoin (native token of the Meta Force digital platform) is only available to platform users and have no buying and selling options. After the release of p2p service users are able to sell Forcecoin at a fixed price, formed by the platform algorithm. p2p service is the first step towards the release of a decentralized crypto exchange (DEX), which is a one of the basic parts of the Meta-Force infrastructure.

P2P service from Lado Okhotnikov’s Meta Force

The p2p service from Meta Force is a module in the Meta Force ecosystem designed for direct transactions between users.

Users of the platform who wish to sell their Forcecoins, submit orders for sale. Orders are lined up in a queue, organized by submission time. Those wishing to buy submit the corresponding applications, which are satisfied from sales orders. Sellers receive funds on their Meta Force accounts. Then the funds can be withdrawn freely. The payment for Forcecoin is accepted by DAI.

The development of the Meta Force platform involves the creation of Metaverse, which integrates all services. One of the basic services will be DEX, focused on operations, first of all, in the Metaverse environment. p2p service is the first step towards a full-scale Meta Force DEX.

Forcecoin from Meta Force

Forcecoin tokenomics involves creating a regulated deficit and a constant increase of the token value. According to the accepted road map in the first stages of project development Forcecoin can only be obtained in the Uniteverse module of the Meta Force platform. Uniteverse is one of the basic structures of Meta Force, performing a function of a reality simulator. Users receive the tokens through multi-mining. After listing on the exchanges, the restrictions will be completely lifted, Forcecoin will enter the free market, remaining reserves will be burned. This approach supports demand and determines the constant growth of the token value.

Forcecoin is a tool required for operations in the Meta Force ecosystem. A total of 585 142 858 tokens can be issued, 80% of which must go to Uniteverse.

The release of p2p service fundamentally changes the status of Forcecoin and the entire Meta Force project in terms of investment attractiveness and user-friendly functionality.

About company

Meta Force is a developer of Meta Force, which is a digital platform focused on complex business projects. In autumn 2023, according to the project road map, the process of transforming all services into a full-scale Metaverse was initiated. Currently, Meta Force has over 1.6 million users.

Lado Okhotnikov is a CEO and founder of Meta Force, an expert in IT, blockchain and cryptocurrency, a publicist, and a developer of large-scale business projects.

Dan Michael press at meta-force.space