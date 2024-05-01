Award Winning Actor Tiffany Haddish at Casino at Dania Beach for Embrace Girls Foundation "Tea Talk" Fundraiser
We are truly blessed to have such dedicated partners who truly understand and embrace our passion for service and commitment to providing educational, social and life skills training to our girls.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Award winning actor, comedienne and bestselling author Tiffany Haddish is coming to South Florida this month to celebrate the joy of reading and her new book with the Embrace Girls Foundation.
— Embrace Foundation Founder and President Velma Lawrence
The break-out star of the “Girls Night” movie and “The Last O.G.” television show, Haddish will read from her new book, “I Curse You with Joy” as she headlines a “Tea Table Talk” benefit show for the Embrace Girls Foundation on Sunday, May 26 at the Casino at Dania Beach.
Doors open at 2 pm.
Tickets are available exclusively on the casino website, www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com.
The afternoon will include a VIP gourmet buffet brunch and meet and greet, followed by Haddish's appearance in the main theater, Stage 954, reading from her new book and discussing her film and writing careers before taking questions from the audience.
DJ Kaidot will provide the music.
Sponsored by longtime Embrace Girls Foundation supporter Interiors by Steven G., the evening is the latest in a string of sold-out events hosted at the Casino at Dania Beach benefiting the Embrace Girls Foundation, a non-profit that provides uplifting, girl-centric enrichment programming, unique experiences and wraparound family and community resources for hundreds of girls in several public and private elementary and middle schools in Miami/Dade and Broward counties.
Interiors by Steven G is one of the country's premier luxury interior design firms with over 85 employees. Its’ 110,000 square-foot showroom headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL. hosts an array of quality interior design styles, including many Italian furniture lines. Clients have included high end restaurants, commercial offices, hotels, and private residential homes designed for A List celebrities.
Interiors President and Founder, Steven Gurowitz said he is thrilled to help bring Haddish’s message of the importance of joy and service to South Florida audience.
“Tiffany has a great story,” Gurowitz said. “She definitely was not raised with a silver spoon in her mouth. Her life story and battle with literacy will resonate with readers I'm sure. Her book is going to be a winner and I expect this event will sell out fast.”
Embrace Foundation Founder and CEO, Velma Lawrence said all proceeds will benefit the Embrace Girls Foundation Literacy Initiative, which was created to combat alarming reading deficits among children that were magnified by school closures during the pandemic.
Nearly 40 percent of children nationally cannot read at their grade level, including almost 70 percent of fourth graders from low-income households and nearly 49 percent of students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, according to National Literacy Institute statistics.
Lawrence said many girls entering Embrace programs read two grades below their class level.
“The Casino at Dania Beach is extremely proud of our continued partnership with The Embrace Girls Foundation,” said the casino’s Director of Entertainment and Events, Joe Eshkenazi. “For the past four years we have produced many sold out shows in a variety of genres for an extremely important cause. This event featuring Tiffany Haddish and promoting literacy is another example of what we can do together moving forward.”
"We are truly blessed to have such dedicated partners that truly understand and embrace our passion for service and commitment to providing educational, social and life skills training to our girls and resources and services to their families, school and communities,” Lawrence said. “It does indeed take a village.
“Tiffany gets it and the book, oh my, it's a must read."
Born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, Haddish overcame a difficult upbringing – her father left the family when she was three. As a child she learned to tell jokes as a way to placate her violently schizophrenic mother. She and her four siblings spent time in foster care in separate homes. Haddish said she could not read well until she was in high school, where she was encouraged by a teacher to improve her reading skills. Still, when she graduated from high school Haddish, at 17 years old, had to live out of her car as she tried to launch a comedy career.
Her experiences of having to carry her possessions in black plastic bags while moving through the foster care system prompted Haddish to create the Suitcase Drive for Foster Youth program, which provides suitcases to children in the foster care system through her charity, the She Ready Foundation.
Moved by Haddish's experience, Lawrence said she decided to pay it forward in honor of Haddish by replicating the service for foster children in the Miami/Broward counties.
"We will provide an area foster care agency with age-appropriate luggage that will include a stuffed animal, book and blanket,” Lawrence said. “Can you imagine what joy that will bring to a child?"
Haddish has had a stellar career, appearing in dozens of movies, television and comedy shows. Critics rated her “Girls Trip” performance as one of the best of the 21st century.
Haddish won the 2021 Best Comedy Album Grammy Award for her “Black Mitzvah” album and a 2018 prime time Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live.
Her children’s book, “The Last Black Unicorn,” was a New York Times bestseller.
"I Curse You With Joy" will be released May 7 and can be pre-ordered on Amazon.com.
Lawrence said Embrace took dozens of its members to Lantana, Fla last May to see Haddish read from her book.
Tickets are exclusively available at www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com.
For more information about The Embrace Girls Foundation, Inc., programs or to donate call 877-466-4769, or visit the website at www.embracegirlpower.org.
