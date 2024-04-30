Miracle Mile Deli Celebrates 75th Anniversary by Helping Kids Get Access to Books
Miracle Mile Deli is celebrating 75 years in the Valley. They are located at 16th Street and Campbell in Phoenix, AZ
May 6 - 11 is Miracle Mile Deli Week, full of delicious food, great deals and ways to give back to the community.
On this momentous occasion, we are reflective and truly grateful for the continued support of all our guests.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix, AZ is celebrating 75 years in business with a $19.49 sandwich special this May. The price point is a tribute to the year the restaurant opened.
May 6 - 11 is Miracle Mile Deli Week and full of delicious food, great deals and ways to give back to the community. Guests can enjoy a pastrami, straw, New Yorker or combo sandwich with a fresh slice of pie for just $19.49 all week long.
"It is hard to believe we have been part of the Valley food scene for more than seven decades,” said Josh Garcia, Vice-President of Miracle Mile Deli. “On this momentous occasion, we are reflective and truly grateful for the continued support of all our guests. Our commitment to serving the community has stood strong throughout the ups and downs that life brings, and we would not be celebrating this 75-year anniversary without our loyal patrons.”
To commemorate the milestone achievement, Miracle Mile Deli is participating in the Grow a Reader program with local nonprofit group Southwest Human Development. Throughout May, guests can purchase a new “Super Reader Salad” at the restaurant and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to Southwest Human Development's annual book drive.
The Super Reader Salad is a scrumptious combination of chopped romaine lettuce, turkey, avocado, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, walnuts, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers and broccoli, all tossed together with Miracle Mile’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
A recent Scholastic news article on book access referred to a study that found classrooms
and libraries in low-income schools had just 1/8 the number of books compared
to their middle-income counterparts. That is why Southwest Human Development’s Grow a Reader program is so important for Valley kids.
“As a father and business operator, I understand what an important learning tool books can be, especially for young children,” said Garcia. “This May, let’s get as many books as possible into the hands of Valley kiddos and “Feed the Need to Read.””
Miracle Mile was founded by Brooklyn, New York native, Jack Grodzinsky in 1949. At the time he never imagined that Miracle Mile would eventually become one of Phoenix’s most classic dining institutions. Generations of families have come to Miracle Mile to share delicious meals in the casual and welcoming dining atmosphere.
The family establishment has been owned and operated by three generations of the Grodzinsky/Garcia family over the last 75 years and continues to draw hundreds of customers each day. People still remember founders, Jack and Eleanor, behind the counter serving sandwiches and introducing New York delicacies to Valley residents. George and Jill Garcia spent endless hours serving customers at the Chris-Town Mall location in the 1980s, then expanded the brand to Arrowhead Towne Center, Camelback Colonnade, Scottsdale Promenade, and now in Central Phoenix at 16th Street and Campbell, where the newest Miracle Mile Deli, operated by their son Josh, has stood proudly since 2016.
For more information about Miracle Mile Deli, its legacy in the Valley, and specials to commemorate the 75th anniversary, visit www.miraclemiledeli.com.
