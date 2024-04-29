Kansas Governor Declares May 5 as Kansas Kids Fitness Day

In an effort to prioritize the health and wellbeing of Kansas youth, Governor Laura Kelly has officially declared May 5 as Kansas Kids Fitness Day.

This recognition is a result of a partnership between Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Kansas Governor’s Council on Wellness and the Kansas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance and has the goal of promoting physical activity, healthy eating habits and overall wellness among children throughout the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that only 24 percent of children 6 to 17 years of age participate in 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

“Physical Activity is important no matter your age, but especially for our children,” KDHE Chief Medical Officer Dereck Totten, M.D. said. “When we are physically active for 60 minutes each day, we can increase not only our physical health, but our mental health as well. Recognition of fitness for children emphasizes the importance of introducing healthy habits to Kansans from an early age.”

Increased physical activity is associated with a decreased risk of depression, improved mood and memory, stronger bones, and better heart health. By encouraging children to engage in regular physical activity and adopt healthy lifestyle choices, Kansas is investing in a healthier future for its citizens.

As Kansas Kids Fitness Day approaches on May 5, communities, schools, and families are encouraged to participate in activities that promote physical activity and healthy living. Whether it’s participating in organized sports, taking walks in nature, or simply enjoying the outdoors, there are countless ways to stay active.

Several schools throughout Kansas will be participating in Kansas Kids Fitness Day events, including:

USD 470 Arkansas City and USD 358 Oxford – Friday, May 3, 2024.

USD 305 Salina (will include Ell-Saline, Smokey Valley, Southeast of Saline and Glasco) – Friday, May 3, 2024.

USD 443 Dodge City (will include Sacred Heart Cathedral School) – Thursday, May 9, 2024.

USD 373 Newton (will include districts in or around Harvey County) – Friday, May 3, 2024.

USD 202 Turner – Friday, May 3, 2024.

USD 233 Olathe – Friday, May 10, 2024.

USD 495 Fort Larned (will include St. John, Ellinwood, Great Bend Holy Family, St Joseph Ellinwood and Otis-Bison) – Friday, May 3, 2024.

USD 500 Kansas City - Tuesday, May 7 & Thursday, May 9, 2024.

USD 385 Andover – Friday, May 3, 2024.

USD 259 Wichita – Friday, May 3, 2024.

USD 204 Bonner Springs Edwardsville – Friday, May 10, 2024.

Pittsburg State hosting (USD 508 Baxter Springs) – Friday, May 3, 2024.

USD 253 Emporia – Friday, May 3, 2024.

For ideas and help on getting started with physical activity, visit CDC's Healthy Weight, Nutrition and Physical Activity website page.

