Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the first quarter of 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

Net income of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Included in the $2.4 million of net income for the first quarter of 2024 results is $39.7 million in interest and dividend income, $1.7 million in non-interest income and $0.2 million in benefit for credit losses, offset by $20.8 million in interest expense and $17.0 million in non-interest expense.

Net interest income of $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 increased $1.6 million, or 9.46%, from the prior quarter and increased $3.6 million, or 23.47%, from the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin was 2.71% for the first quarter of 2024, increased from 2.66% for the prior quarter and decreased from 2.75% for the same quarter last year.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $1.7 million, increased $0.4 million, or 32.84%, from $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and decreased $0.1 million, or 6.16%, from $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $17.0 million, decreased $0.9 million, or 5.29%, compared to $17.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and increased $0.6 million, or 3.60% compared to $16.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Cash and equivalents were $134.7 million as of March 31, 2024, decreased $4.5 million, or 3.21%, from December 31, 2023.

Securities totaled $569.0 million as of March 31, 2024, decreased $12.7 million, or 2.18%, from December 31, 2023 primarily due to regular principal payments.

Net loans receivable were $1.98 billion as of March 31, 2024, increased $85.5 million, or 4.51%, from December 31, 2023.

Deposits were $1.59 billion as of March 31, 2024, increased $78.2 million, or 5.18%, from December 31, 2023.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated “Despite the challenging operating environment, we continue to make progress: net interest income grew for the fourth quarter in a row, and net interest margin grew for the second quarter in a row. Book value per share is now $11.29 (up $0.39 vs last year) and total equity per share stands at $20.75. We’re also making progress on the expense side and have reduced headcount by 7% year over year. We continue to show strong levels of capital and liquidity. On the capital front, our total capital ratio at Ponce Bank stands at 23.33%, well in excess of regulatory requirements. In terms of liquidity, our liquid assets plus borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stands at $724.1 million, approximately 1.7 times of our uninsured deposits of $416.9 million. We remain committed to the communities we serve, our Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”)/Community Development Financial Institutions ("CDFI") status and continuing to invest in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency."

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “We continue to grow both loans and deposits while maintaining credit quality. While we see resiliency in our client base, our prudent approach might result in lower growth in the coming quarters as we prioritize sound underwriting practices and balance sheet management over loan growth.”

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Performance Ratios (Annualized): 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Return on average assets (1) 0.33 % 0.08 % 0.39 % (0.01 %) 0.06 % Return on average equity (1) 1.97 % 0.42 % 2.11 % (0.07 %) 0.27 % Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.68 % 1.75 % 1.88 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.71 % 2.66 % 2.58 % 2.65 % 2.75 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.35 % 2.66 % 2.58 % 2.65 % 2.79 % Efficiency ratio (4) 82.56 % 96.83 % 78.11 % 96.15 % 95.88 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 129.69 % 133.50 % 134.49 % 137.67 % 143.62 % Average equity to average assets 17.00 % 18.25 % 18.32 % 19.21 % 20.91 %





At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Capital Ratios (Annualized): 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 22.79 % 23.30 % 25.10 % 26.30 % 27.54 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % 25.05 % 26.28 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % 25.05 % 26.28 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 16.26 % 17.49 % 17.51 % 17.95 % 19.51 %





At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized): 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.51 % 1.64 % 1.77 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 140.90 % 152.99 % 169.49 % 167.06 % 149.73 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.25 %) (0.24 %) (0.34 %) (0.41 %) (0.57 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.18 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.76 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.76 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (5) 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.93 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(5) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $2.4 million compared to net income of $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net income of $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 was attributed mainly to an increase in net interest income, a decrease in non-interest expense and an increase in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes and a decrease in benefit for credit losses.

The increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 was largely due to increases in net interest income, partially offset by increases in provision for income taxes and non-interest expense and a decrease in non-interest income.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, increased $1.6 million, or 9.46%, to $18.8 million compared to $17.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and increased $3.6 million, or 23.47%, compared to $15.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Included in this increase was a recovery of $1.0 million in interest income from a construction loan that was previously nonperforming.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, benefit for credit losses amounted to $0.2 million consists of a benefit for credit losses on loans in the amount of $0.3 million and a provision on credit losses on held-to-maturity securities in the amount of $0.1 million. The $0.3 million benefit for credit losses on loans for the three months ended March 31, 2024 resulted from a benefit of $0.8 million related to micro loans originated by Grain and a provision of $0.5 million related to non-micro loans.

Net interest margin was 2.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 2.66% for the prior quarter, an increase of 5bps and 2.75% for the same period last year, a decrease of 4bps. The decrease in net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 when compared to the same period last year was a result of an increase in the cost of funds driven by higher interest rates.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $1.7 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 32.84%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 and a decrease of $0.1 million, or 6.16%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The $0.4 million increase in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 was largely attributable to an increase of $0.8 million in other non-interest income partially offset by a grant of $0.4 million received in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the U.S. Treasury. No grants were received in the first quarter of 2024.

The $0.1 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 was largely attributable to a decrease of $0.4 million in late and prepayment charges, partially offset by increases of $0.2 million in income on sale of mortgage loans and $0.1 million in other non-interest income.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $17.0 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 5.29%, compared to $17.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and an increase of $0.6 million, or 3.60%, compared to $16.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The $0.9 million decrease from the three months ended December 31, 2023 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.4 million in compensation and benefits, $0.3 million in provision for contingencies, $0.3 million in professional fees and $0.2 million in other operating expense, partially offset by an increase of $0.3 million in direct loan expense.

The $0.6 million increase from the three months ended March 31, 2023 was mainly attributable to a decrease of $0.9 million in Grain recoveries, increases of $0.4 million in compensation and benefits, $0.3 million in direct loan expenses and $0.3 million in professional fees, partially offset by decreases of $0.8 million in provision for contingencies, $0.3 million in other operating expense and $0.2 million in office supplies, telephone and postage.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $68.0 million, or 2.47%, to $2.82 billion as of March 31, 2024 from $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $85.5 million in net loans receivable, $4.5 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock and $1.3 million in premises and equipment, partially offset by decreases of $8.8 million in held-to-maturity securities, $4.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $3.9 million in available-for-sale securities. $3.6 million in other assets and $2.1 million in mortgage loans held for sale.

Total liabilities increased $65.7 million, or 2.91%, to $2.33 billion as of March 31, 2024 from $2.26 billion as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $78.2 million in deposits and $2.5 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance, partially offset by decreases of $7.7 million in accrued interest payable, $4.0 million in borrowings and $3.0 million in other liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $2.3 million, or 0.47%, to $493.7 million as of March 31, 2024, from $491.4 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $2.4 million in net income, $0.5 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation and $0.3 million from release of ESOP shares, offset by $0.9 million in other comprehensive loss.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; anticipated losses with respect to the Company's investment in Grain; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 29,972 $ 28,930 $ 26,046 $ 31,162 $ 26,951 Interest-bearing deposits 104,752 110,260 90,966 212,627 157,736 Total cash and cash equivalents 134,724 139,190 117,012 243,789 184,687 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 116,044 119,902 116,753 123,720 128,320 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 452,955 461,748 471,065 481,952 491,649 Placement with banks 249 249 996 996 1,245 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 7,860 9,980 14,103 10,070 2,987 Loans receivable, net 1,981,428 1,895,886 1,787,607 1,695,047 1,614,428 Accrued interest receivable 18,063 18,010 16,624 16,054 15,435 Premises and equipment, net 17,396 16,053 16,453 16,856 17,215 Right of use assets 31,021 31,272 32,110 32,435 33,147 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 23,892 19,377 18,870 19,195 19,209 Deferred tax assets 13,919 14,332 15,984 15,924 15,413 Other assets 21,151 24,723 16,286 15,919 15,799 Total assets $ 2,818,702 $ 2,750,722 $ 2,623,863 $ 2,671,957 $ 2,539,534 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,585,784 $ 1,507,620 $ 1,401,132 $ 1,442,013 $ 1,336,877 Operating lease liabilities 32,486 32,684 33,459 33,716 34,308 Accrued interest payable 4,218 11,965 8,385 4,704 1,767 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 13,245 10,778 13,743 12,402 14,902 Borrowings 680,421 684,421 675,100 682,100 648,375 Other liabilities 8,866 11,859 6,986 6,540 7,264 Total liabilities 2,325,020 2,259,327 2,138,805 2,181,475 2,043,493 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 249 249 249 249 249 Treasury stock, at cost (9,702 ) (9,747 ) (10,975 ) (5,202 ) (2 ) Additional paid-in-capital 207,584 207,106 207,626 207,287 206,883 Retained earnings 99,834 97,420 96,902 94,312 94,399 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,590 ) (15,649 ) (20,468 ) (17,597 ) (16,629 ) Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (12,693 ) (12,984 ) (13,276 ) (13,567 ) (13,859 ) Total stockholders' equity 493,682 491,395 485,058 490,482 496,041 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,818,702 $ 2,750,722 $ 2,623,863 $ 2,671,957 $ 2,539,534



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 30,664 $ 27,814 $ 25,276 $ 23,015 $ 19,700 Interest on deposits due from banks 2,911 990 1,969 1,817 197 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 6,091 6,146 6,261 6,223 6,459 Total interest and dividend income 39,666 34,950 33,506 31,055 26,356 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 6,380 5,103 4,362 3,881 3,225 Interest on other deposits 6,540 5,706 5,639 4,413 2,812 Interest on borrowings 7,923 6,944 6,963 6,479 5,074 Total interest expense 20,843 17,753 16,964 14,773 11,111 Net interest income 18,823 17,197 16,542 16,282 15,245 (Benefit) provision for credit losses (180 ) (375 ) 535 987 (174 ) Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses 19,003 17,572 16,007 15,295 15,419 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 473 498 516 481 491 Brokerage commissions 8 13 17 35 15 Late and prepayment charges 359 365 899 372 729 Income on sale of mortgage loans 302 244 173 82 99 Grant income — 438 3,718 — — Other 565 (273 ) 304 522 485 Total non-interest income 1,707 1,285 5,627 1,492 1,819 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,844 8,262 7,566 7,425 7,446 Occupancy and equipment 3,667 3,686 3,588 3,724 3,570 Data processing expenses 1,127 1,101 1,582 1,208 1,192 Direct loan expenses 732 497 369 345 412 Provision for contingencies 164 418 391 517 985 Insurance and surety bond premiums 253 250 255 248 265 Office supplies, telephone and postage 249 294 301 489 399 Professional fees 1,723 2,040 1,693 1,904 1,455 Grain recoveries (53 ) (152 ) (69 ) (346 ) (914 ) Marketing and promotional expenses 100 146 248 303 128 Directors fees and regulatory assessment 179 173 169 160 155 Other operating expenses 965 1,182 1,223 1,112 1,268 Total non-interest expense 16,950 17,897 17,316 17,089 16,361 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,760 960 4,318 (302 ) 877 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,346 442 1,728 (215 ) 546 Net income (loss) $ 2,414 $ 518 $ 2,590 $ (87 ) $ 331 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,353,492 22,224,945 22,272,076 23,208,168 23,293,013 Diluted 22,366,728 22,406,102 22,349,217 23,208,168 23,324,532





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Variance $ Variance

% Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 30,664 $ 19,700 $ 10,964 55.65 % Interest on deposits due from banks 2,911 197 2,714 1,377.66 % Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 6,091 6,459 (368 ) (5.70 %) Total interest and dividend income 39,666 26,356 13,310 50.50 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 6,380 3,225 3,155 97.83 % Interest on other deposits 6,540 2,812 3,728 132.57 % Interest on borrowings 7,923 5,074 2,849 56.15 % Total interest expense 20,843 11,111 9,732 87.59 % Net interest income 18,823 15,245 3,578 23.47 % Benefit for credit losses (180 ) (174 ) (6 ) 3.45 % Net interest income after benefit for credit losses 19,003 15,419 3,584 23.24 % Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 473 491 (18 ) (3.67 %) Brokerage commissions 8 15 (7 ) (46.67 %) Late and prepayment charges 359 729 (370 ) (50.75 %) Income on sale of mortgage loans 302 99 203 205.05 % Other 565 485 80 16.49 % Total non-interest income 1,707 1,819 (112 ) (6.16 %) Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,844 7,446 398 5.35 % Occupancy and equipment 3,667 3,570 97 2.72 % Data processing expenses 1,127 1,192 (65 ) (5.45 %) Direct loan expenses 732 412 320 77.67 % Provision for contingencies 164 985 (821 ) (83.35 %) Insurance and surety bond premiums 253 265 (12 ) (4.53 %) Office supplies, telephone and postage 249 399 (150 ) (37.59 %) Professional fees 1,723 1,455 268 18.42 % Grain recoveries (53 ) (914 ) 861 (94.20 %) Marketing and promotional expenses 100 128 (28 ) (21.88 %) Directors fees and regulatory assessment 179 155 24 15.48 % Other operating expenses 965 1,268 (303 ) (23.90 %) Total non-interest expense 16,950 16,361 589 3.60 % Income before income taxes 3,760 877 2,883 328.73 % Provision for income taxes 1,346 546 800 146.52 % Net income $ 2,414 $ 331 $ 2,083 629.31 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ 0.09 659.96 % Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ 0.09 660.54 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,353,492 23,293,013 (939,521 ) (4.03 %) Diluted 22,366,728 23,324,532 (957,804 ) (4.11 %)



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.33 % 0.08 % 0.39 % (0.01 %) 0.06 % Return on average equity (1) 1.97 % 0.42 % 2.11 % (0.07 %) 0.27 % Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.68 % 1.75 % 1.88 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.71 % 2.66 % 2.58 % 2.65 % 2.75 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.35 % 2.66 % 2.58 % 2.65 % 2.79 % Efficiency ratio (4) 82.56 % 96.83 % 78.11 % 96.15 % 95.88 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 129.69 % 133.50 % 134.49 % 137.67 % 143.62 % Average equity to average assets 17.00 % 18.25 % 18.32 % 19.21 % 20.91 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 22.79 % 23.30 % 25.10 % 26.30 % 27.54 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % 25.05 % 26.28 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.54 % 22.05 % 23.85 % 25.05 % 26.28 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 16.26 % 17.49 % 17.51 % 17.95 % 19.51 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.51 % 1.64 % 1.77 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans 140.90 % 152.99 % 169.49 % 167.06 % 149.73 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.25 %) (0.24 %) (0.34 %) (0.41 %) (0.57 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.18 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.76 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.76 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (5) 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.93 % Other: Number of offices 18 18 19 19 19 Number of full-time equivalent employees 233 237 243 244 251

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(5) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Securities Portfolio

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Gross Gross Gross Gross Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Cost Gains Losses Fair Value Cost Gains Losses Fair Value (in thousands) (in thousands) Available-for-Sale Securities: U.S. Government Bonds $ 2,991 $ — $ (211 ) $ 2,780 $ 2,990 $ — $ (206 ) $ 2,784 Corporate Bonds 25,782 — (2,262 ) 23,520 25,790 — (2,122 ) 23,668 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1) 38,183 — (6,229 ) 31,954 39,375 — (6,227 ) 33,148 FHLMC Certificates 9,903 — (1,424 ) 8,479 10,163 — (1,482 ) 8,681 FNMA Certificates 60,158 — (10,948 ) 49,210 61,359 — (9,842 ) 51,517 GNMA Certificates 102 — (1 ) 101 104 — — 104 Total available-for-sale securities $ 137,119 $ — $ (21,075 ) $ 116,044 $ 139,781 $ — $ (19,879 ) $ 119,902 Held-to-Maturity Securities: U.S. Agency Bonds $ 25,000 $ — $ (289 ) $ 24,711 $ 25,000 $ — $ (181 ) $ 24,819 Corporate Bonds 82,500 — (2,211 ) 80,289 82,500 — (2,691 ) 79,809 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1) 207,079 — (7,468 ) 199,611 212,093 104 (5,170 ) 207,027 FHLMC Certificates 3,819 — (253 ) 3,566 3,897 — (244 ) 3,653 FNMA Certificates 116,085 — (5,263 ) 110,822 118,944 — (4,088 ) 114,856 SBA Certificates 18,945 169 — 19,114 19,712 166 — 19,878 Allowance for Credit Losses (473 ) — — — (398 ) — — — Total held-to-maturity securities $ 452,955 $ 169 $ (15,484 ) $ 438,113 $ 461,748 $ 270 $ (12,374 ) $ 450,042

(1) Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

For the Three For the Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Allowance for credit losses on securities at beginning of the period $ 398 $ — CECL adoption — 662 Provision for credit losses 75 (264 ) Allowance for credit losses on securities at end of the period $ 473 $ 398





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 339,331 16.92 % $ 343,689 17.89 % $ 347,082 19.13 % $ 351,754 20.43 % $ 354,559 21.60 % Owner-Occupied 150,842 7.52 % 152,311 7.93 % 151,866 8.37 % 154,116 8.94 % 149,481 9.10 % Multifamily residential 545,825 27.22 % 550,559 28.65 % 553,694 30.52 % 550,033 31.94 % 553,430 33.71 % Nonresidential properties 327,350 16.32 % 342,343 17.81 % 321,472 17.71 % 317,416 18.43 % 314,560 19.17 % Construction and land 608,665 30.35 % 503,925 26.22 % 411,383 22.67 % 315,843 18.34 % 235,157 14.33 % Total mortgage loans 1,972,013 98.33 % 1,892,827 98.50 % 1,785,497 98.40 % 1,689,162 98.08 % 1,607,187 97.91 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans 26,664 1.33 % 19,779 1.03 % 18,416 1.02 % 21,041 1.22 % 19,890 1.21 % Consumer loans (1) 6,741 0.34 % 8,966 0.47 % 10,416 0.58 % 11,958 0.70 % 14,227 0.88 % Total non-mortgage loans 33,405 1.67 % 28,745 1.50 % 28,832 1.60 % 32,999 1.92 % 34,117 2.09 % Total loans, gross 2,005,418 100.00 % 1,921,572 100.00 % 1,814,329 100.00 % 1,722,161 100.00 % 1,641,304 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 674 468 692 1,059 2,099 Allowance for credit losses on loans (24,664 ) (26,154 ) (27,414 ) (28,173 ) (28,975 ) Loans, net $ 1,981,428 $ 1,895,886 $ 1,787,607 $ 1,695,047 $ 1,614,428

(1) As of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, consumer loans include $5.7 million, $8.0 million, $9.3 million, $11.2 million and $13.4 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of March 31, 2024 (in thousands) Receivable from Grain Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-March 31, 2024) $ 24,051 Write-downs, net of recoveries (inception-to-date as of March 31, 2024) (15,406 ) Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-March 31, 2024) (6,819 ) Grant/reserve (1,826 ) Net receivable as of March 31, 2024 $ — Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers Grain originated loans receivable as of March 31, 2024 $ 5,731 Allowance for credit losses on loans as of March 31, 2024 (1) (4,868 ) Microloans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans as of March 31, 2024 $ 863 Investments Investment in Grain $ 1,000 Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022 (1,000 ) Investment in Grain as of March 31, 2024 — Total exposure related to Grain as of March 31, 2024 (2) $ 863

(1) Excludes $1.6 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions.

(2) Total remaining exposure to Grain borrowers. These loans are now serviced by the Bank.

On November 1, 2023, Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Grain signed a Perpetual Software License Agreement in order for the Bank to assume the servicing of the remaining Grain loans. In order to facilitate the transfer of the servicing responsibilities to the Bank, Grain granted the Bank a perpetual right and license to use the Grain software, including the source code to service the remaining loans.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $ 26,154 $ 27,414 $ 28,173 $ 28,975 $ 34,592 (Benefit) provision for credit losses on loans (255 ) (126 ) 750 934 (321 ) Adoption of CECL — — — — (3,090 ) Charge-offs: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — — — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business (52 ) (63 ) — — — Consumer (1,302 ) (1,135 ) (1,592 ) (1,931 ) (2,569 ) Total charge-offs (1,354 ) (1,198 ) (1,592 ) (1,931 ) (2,569 ) Recoveries: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — — — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business 1 — 3 — — Consumer 118 64 80 195 363 Total recoveries 119 64 83 195 363 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,235 ) (1,134 ) (1,509 ) (1,736 ) (2,206 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $ 24,664 $ 26,154 $ 27,414 $ 28,173 $ 28,975





Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand (1) $ 191,541 12.07 % $ 185,151 12.28 % $ 214,326 15.30 % $ 225,106 15.61 % $ 236,120 17.67 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts (1) 73,202 4.62 % 77,909 5.17 % 74,055 5.29 % 64,193 4.45 % 68,356 5.11 % Money market accounts (2) 482,344 30.42 % 432,735 28.70 % 370,500 26.44 % 387,970 26.91 % 293,140 21.93 % Reciprocal deposits 97,718 6.16 % 96,860 6.42 % 82,670 5.90 % 100,919 7.00 % 109,649 8.20 % Savings accounts 112,713 7.11 % 114,139 7.57 % 117,870 8.41 % 119,635 8.30 % 127,731 9.55 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 765,977 48.31 % 721,643 47.86 % 645,095 46.04 % 672,717 46.66 % 598,876 44.79 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more (2) 146,296 9.23 % 132,153 8.77 % 122,353 8.73 % 120,043 8.32 % 113,955 8.52 % Brokered certificates of deposit (3) 94,689 5.97 % 98,729 6.55 % 98,729 7.05 % 98,729 6.85 % 98,754 7.39 % Listing service deposits (3) 12,688 0.80 % 14,433 0.96 % 15,180 1.08 % 20,258 1.40 % 28,417 2.13 % All other certificates of deposit less than $250K (2) 374,593 23.62 % 355,511 23.58 % 305,449 21.80 % 305,160 21.16 % 260,755 19.50 % Total certificates of deposit 628,266 39.62 % 600,826 39.86 % 541,711 38.66 % 544,190 37.73 % 501,881 37.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,394,243 87.93 % 1,322,469 87.72 % 1,186,806 84.70 % 1,216,907 84.39 % 1,100,757 82.33 % Total deposits $ 1,585,784 100.00 % $ 1,507,620 100.00 % $ 1,401,132 100.00 % $ 1,442,013 100.00 % $ 1,336,877 100.00 %

(1) As of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, $58.2 million, $51.5 million, $41.4 million and $46.6 million, respectively, were reclassified from demand to NOW/IOLA accounts.

(2) As of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, $150.6 million and $115.3 million, respectively, of SaveBetter deposits were reclassified from money market accounts to certificates of deposits. $36.4 million and $37.1 million, respectively, were reclassified to Certificates of deposits of $250K or more and $114.2 million and $78.2 million, respectively, were reclassified to certificates of deposit less than $250K.

(3) As of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, there were $1.5 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $3.3 million and $9.5 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowings

March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Term advances ending: 2024 $ 109,321 $ 109,321 5.15 % $ 363,321 $ 363,321 4.55 % 2025 250,000 250,000 4.69 50,000 50,000 4.41 2026 50,000 50,000 4.83 — — — 2027 212,000 212,000 3.44 212,000 212,000 3.44 2028 9,100 9,100 3.84 9,100 9,100 3.84 Thereafter 50,000 50,000 3.35 50,000 50,000 3.35 $ 680,421 $ 680,421 4.28 % $ 684,421 $ 684,421 4.10 %



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

As of Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 399 $ 793 $ 396 $ 296 $ 2,836 Owner occupied 1,426 1,682 1,685 2,363 2,245 Multifamily residential 4,098 2,979 1,444 1,435 — Nonresidential properties 441 — — — — Construction and land 10,277 10,759 11,721 11,721 11,906 Non-mortgage loans: Business 146 165 209 — 40 Consumer — — — — — Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty) (1) $ 16,787 $ 16,378 $ 15,455 $ 15,815 $ 17,027 Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1): Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 270 $ 270 $ 270 $ 209 $ 213 Owner occupied 447 447 449 840 2,020 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — 91 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) 717 717 719 1,049 2,324 Total non-accrual loans (2) $ 17,504 $ 17,095 $ 16,174 $ 16,864 $ 19,351 Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1): Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 1,850 $ 2,112 $ 2,131 $ 2,161 $ 2,185 Owner occupied 2,288 2,313 2,335 2,353 1,310 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 748 757 765 783 701 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) $ 4,886 $ 5,182 $ 5,231 $ 5,297 $ 4,196 Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) $ 22,390 $ 22,277 $ 21,405 $ 22,161 $ 23,547 Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.87 % 0.89 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.18 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.76 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets (1) 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.93 %

(1) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

(2) Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,979,263 $ 30,664 6.23 % $ 1,572,148 $ 19,700 5.08 % Securities (3) 576,235 5,619 3.92 % 631,138 6,075 3.90 % Other (4) (5) 238,432 3,383 5.71 % 48,473 581 4.86 % Total interest-earning assets 2,793,930 39,666 5.71 % 2,251,759 26,356 4.75 % Non-interest-earning assets (5) 106,566 123,007 Total assets $ 2,900,496 $ 2,374,766 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA (6) (7) $ 82,849 $ 218 1.06 % $ 71,765 $ 688 3.89 % Money market (7) (8) 544,563 6,292 4.65 % 314,241 2,091 2.70 % Savings 113,501 28 0.10 % 128,876 30 0.09 % Certificates of deposit (8) 629,528 6,380 4.08 % 516,327 3,225 2.53 % Total deposits 1,370,441 12,918 3.79 % 1,031,209 6,034 2.37 % Advance payments by borrowers 12,886 2 0.06 % 12,919 3 0.09 % Borrowings 771,070 7,923 4.13 % 523,705 5,074 3.93 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,154,397 20,843 3.89 % 1,567,833 11,111 2.87 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand (6) 198,862 — 268,372 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 54,061 — 42,038 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 252,923 — 310,410 — Total liabilities 2,407,320 20,843 1,878,243 11,111 Total equity 493,176 496,523 Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,900,496 3.89 % $ 2,374,766 2.87 % Net interest income $ 18,823 $ 15,245 Net interest rate spread (9) 1.82 % 1.88 % Net interest-earning assets (10) $ 639,533 $ 683,926 Net interest margin (11) 2.71 % 2.75 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 129.69 % 143.62 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.

(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.

(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRB demand deposits.

(5) FRB demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.

(6) Includes reclassification of $48.4 million average outstanding balances from non-interest bearing demand to NOW/IOLA for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

(7) Include $0.7 million of interest expense reclassified from money market to NOW/IOLA for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

(8) Includes reclassification of $135.0 million average outstanding balances and $1.4 million of interest expenses from money market to certificates of deposit for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

(9) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(10) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(11) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Other Data Common shares issued 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,865,476 Less treasury shares 1,096,214 1,101,191 1,233,111 617,924 1,976 Common shares outstanding at end of period 23,790,497 23,785,520 23,653,600 24,268,787 24,863,500 Book value per common share $ 11.29 $ 11.20 $ 10.99 $ 10.94 $ 10.90 Tangible book value per common share $ 11.29 $ 11.20 $ 10.99 $ 10.94 $ 10.90

