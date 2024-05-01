2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award Winner Makes CRE Private Credit More Accessible
Fintech Breakthrough Awards recognizes investment industry’s need for EqualSeat platform
AVANA’s experience in the lending space drives its approach to the platform and our team believes it's the first step on a long roadmap to democratize access to the private commercial debt market.”GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVANA Companies (AVANA), a comprehensive lending and asset management ecosystem, was named a winner of the 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards for “Best Real Estate Investment Platform” highlighting EqualSeat. The 8th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes companies and products in the global financial services and technology industry today.
— Anish Dhanjee, Senior Product Manager of AVANA Companies
EqualSeat is a real estate debt investment platform that levels the playing field for retail investors historically excluded from private credit investing, previously reserved for institutional investors and the ultra-wealthy. The platform aims to provide retail investors access to investment in private commercial debt, allowing accredited individual investors to invest a minimum of $5,000 into commercial projects and SMBs.
“AVANA’s experience in the lending space has driven much of its approach to the platform and our team believes it's the first step on a long roadmap to democratize access to the private commercial debt market,” says Anish Dhanjee, Senior Product Manager of AVANA Companies. “The AVANA team is proud to be recognized as a 2024 Fintech Breakthrough Award winner and will continue to focus on breaking down barriers to allow individuals the opportunity to co-invest alongside institutional investors on commercial real estate loans.”
Judges selected EqualSeat as the winner through a comprehensive analysis of the FinTech industry that included over 4,000 nominations from all over the globe. Winners from other categories include Coinbase, J.P Morgan Chase, Ripple, Mastercard, Oportun, Citi, FIS, Moody’s Analytics, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Bill.com, Chime, Jack Henry, Clover, Wolters Kluwer, ADP, and Varo.
For more than 20 years, AVANA Companies' family of lending and investment platforms has supported small businesses and provided impactful, socially driven investment opportunities that preserve wealth and create growth. Founded by brothers Sundip and Sanat Patel, the Arizona-based company has developed an ecosystem of comprehensive lending and asset management platforms serving entrepreneurs and investors in Arizona, nationally and globally.
Details about EqualSeat are available at https://equalseat.com/.
About AVANA Companies:
The AVANA Family of Companies (AVANA) is dedicated to stimulating local economies and contributing to clean energy development across the United States. Founded in 2002 by brothers Sundip and Sanat Patel, Avana Companies is a family of lending platforms that serve entrepreneurs and investors. The company’s goal across the lending programs is to empower American small businesses by providing commercial real estate loans that are impactful and socially driven. For investors Avana Companies provides sound investment opportunities secured by real estate and driven by highly qualified sponsors. AVANA is headquartered in Arizona and serves small business owners and investors across the United States and globally. AVANA invests in the communities it serves, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and contributing to sustainable projects. AVANA has recently been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. AVANA Capital, LLC is licensed in California under DBO license number 603K752 and in Arizona under CBK license number 0921662. To learn more, visit www.avanacompanies.com or follow AVANA Companies on LinkedIn.
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technology & Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Digital Currency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
Madeleine Williamson
