Powell Industries Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom-engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced results for the Fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 31, 2024. All comparisons are to the second quarter of Fiscal 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Second Quarter Key Highlights:

  • Revenues totaled $255 million, an increase of 49%;
  • Gross profit of $63 million, or 24.6% of revenue, a 510 basis point improvement;
  • Net income of $33 million, or $2.75 per diluted share;
  • New orders(1) totaled $235 million;
  • Backlog(2) as of March 31, 2024, remained at $1.3 billion;
  • Cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2024, totaled $365 million.

Brett A. Cope, Powell’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Powell delivered solid second quarter results supported by continued growth within our Industrial end markets as well as strong performances from both our Electric Utility and Commercial and Other Industrial markets. Revenue in the quarter was 49% higher than the second quarter of Fiscal 2023, while excellent project execution and volume leverage drove a 510 basis point improvement in gross margin to 24.6%. New orders of $235 million in the quarter were higher by 19% sequentially and were well-balanced across the markets we serve, keeping our backlog essentially unchanged at $1.3 billion. Overall, we are encouraged by both our financial performance in the first half of the year as well as the activity levels within each of the markets we serve.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results
Revenues totaled $255.1 million compared to $171.4 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2023, and $194.0 million in the first fiscal quarter. The increase compared to second quarter of Fiscal 2023 was primarily driven by strong growth across the Oil and Gas and Petrochemical sectors, which grew 66% and 93%, respectively. Revenue from the Commercial and Other Industrial sector increased 57%, and revenue from the Electric Utility sector grew 11%.

Gross profit increased 88% to $62.7 million, or 24.6% of revenue, compared to $33.4 million, or 19.5% of revenue, in the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 and compares to $48.2 million, or 24.8% of revenue, in the first fiscal quarter.

New orders totaled $235 million compared to $508 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 and $198 million in the first fiscal quarter. The year-over-year decline was the result of two large, domestic projects in the LNG and Petrochemical markets awarded in the second quarter of Fiscal 2023.

Backlog totaled $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2024, which was essentially flat sequentially compared to backlog as of December 31, 2023, and increased 25% compared to backlog of $1.0 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Net income was $33.5 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 and $24.1 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, in the first fiscal quarter.

Cope added, “Project activity across the markets we serve remains active. We anticipate that projects within the LNG market will continue to progress, however, based upon the recent pause on LNG export permitting by the Department of Energy, the timing of these future projects may be impacted. We are experiencing continued growth of our Commercial and Other Industrial sector, as well as the Electric Utility sector, while also seeing strong activity related to energy transition projects. We remain encouraged by the growth dynamics across the markets in which we compete and are well positioned to support these newer applications with Powell’s products and expertise.” 

OUTLOOK

Commenting on the Company's outlook, Michael Metcalf, Powell’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “We continue to expect another strong year of financial performance in Fiscal 2024 as our core Industrial end markets, as well as our Electric Utility and Commercial and Other Industrial markets, are exhibiting favorable dynamics and activity levels to support our growth. The quality and duration of our backlog, in conjunction with the level of commercial activity, also support our expectation that this strong financial performance can be sustained throughout Fiscal 2024 and into Fiscal 2025. Our capacity initiatives focused on servicing current and future backlog remain on track and are progressing as planned, with our Gulf Coast fabrication yard expansion now fully utilized and helping to support the execution of our $1.3 billion backlog. We expect to complete the current capacity expansion initiative at our products factory in Houston by mid-Fiscal 2025, which will help to enable our initiatives to facilitate future growth.”

CONFERENCE CALL
Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) at least 10 minutes before the call begins and ask for the Powell Industries conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through May 8, 2024 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 4054049#.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting powellind.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately 90 days at powellind.com.

About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, data centers, oil and gas producers, refineries, liquefied natural gas facilities, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business strategy. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available from the Company without charge.


POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 		  Six Months Ended
March 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
(In thousands, except per share data)              
  (Unaudited)
               
Revenues $ 255,108     $ 171,444     $ 449,125     $ 298,302  
Cost of goods sold 192,388     138,007     338,211     245,401  
Gross profit   62,720       33,437       110,914       52,901  
               
Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,947     21,820     41,294     38,693  
Research and development expenses 2,284     1,543     4,251     3,044  
Operating income 39,489     10,074     65,369     11,164  
               
Interest income, net (4,428 )   (899 )   (8,426 )   (1,423 )
Income before income taxes 43,917     10,973     73,795     12,587  
Income tax provision 10,429     2,500     16,222     2,951  
Net income $ 33,488     $ 8,473     $ 57,573     $ 9,636  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 2.79     $ 0.71     $ 4.81     $ 0.81  
Diluted $ 2.75     $ 0.70     $ 4.73     $ 0.80  
               
Weighted average shares:              
Basic 11,992     11,878     11,966     11,869  
Diluted 12,191     12,149     12,167     12,109  
               
               
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:              
               
Depreciation $ 1,724     $ 2,176     $ 3,365     $ 4,312  
Capital Expenditures $ 903     $ 630     $ 2,138     $ 3,356  
Dividends Paid $ 3,175     $ 3,106     $ 6,299     $ 6,180  


POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  March 31, 2024   September 30, 2023
(In thousands)  
  (Unaudited)
Assets:              
       
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 365,339     $ 279,009  
       
Other current assets 351,306     342,976  
       
Property, plant and equipment, net 96,655     97,625  
       
Long-term assets 36,318     32,632  
       
Total assets $ 849,618     $ 752,242  
       
       
Liabilities and equity:      
       
Current liabilities $ 441,826     $ 395,686  
       
Deferred and other long-term liabilities   14,007       11,530  
       
Stockholders’ equity 393,785     345,026  
       
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 849,618     $ 752,242  
       
       
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:      
       
Working capital $ 274,819     $ 226,299  


(1) New orders (bookings) represent the estimated value of contracts added to existing backlog (unsatisfied performance obligations).
(2) The amounts recorded in backlog may not be a reliable indicator of our future operating results and may not be indicative of continuing revenue performance over future fiscal quarters or years primarily due to unexpected contract adjustments, cancellations or scope reductions.
   


Contacts: Michael W. Metcalf, CFO
  Powell Industries, Inc.
  713-947-4422
   
  Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman
  Alpha IR Group
  POWL@alpha-ir.com
  312-445-2870

