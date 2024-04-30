Submit Release
Powell Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.2650 per share. The dividend is payable on June 12, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2024.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, data centers, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contact: Michael Metcalf, CFO
  Powell Industries, Inc.
  713-947-4422
   
  Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman
  Alpha IR Group
  POWL@alpha-ir.com
  312-445-2870

        








