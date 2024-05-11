Water Treatment vs. Water Purification

Too Much Chlorine In Your Drinking Water - Eastern Water and Health Residential Water Treatment In Port St Lucie - Eastern Water and Health Medical Water Filtration Services - Eastern Water and Health Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water For Yachts - Eastern Water and Health Difference Between Water Softener and Reverse Osmosis - Eastern Water and Health

Confused about water treatment vs. purification? Eastern Water & Health in Port St. Lucie offers ALL filtration solutions for homes & businesses!

PORT ST LUCIE , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Port St Lucie, FL - As a leading provider of water filtration solutions for homes and businesses in Port St Lucie, Eastern Water, and Health has seen a trend in residents not fully understanding the difference between a water treatment system and a water purification system.

Both processes aim to target contaminants but achieve this goal through distinctly different methods. By clarifying these differences, Eastern Water and Health seeks to educate residents and companies about the water treatment options available, ensuring understanding throughout the Treasure Coast.

Water treatment refers to any process that targets contaminants, allowing it to be used for such tasks as drinking, cooking, bathing, irrigation, or industrial use. It focuses on removing physical impurities such as sediment and rust and removing or neutralizing chemicals such as chloramine and chlorine from water.

When speaking about systems for residential homes. Water treatment systems are typically what companies install on the outside of the home or business. Water treatment systems neutralize chemicals such as chlorine and chloramine and add additional filtration to the water to reduce Total Dissolved Solids or TDS. These systems do not remove the chemicals, they neutralize them before entering a home or business. Many such systems have brine tanks and require salt to be added to the system to make the water soft.

In contrast, water purification targets a broader scope of contaminants by utilizing a series of different filtration methods. This is done via a reverse osmosis system. For most, installing a reverse osmosis system for the whole house is unnecessary and quite costly. Eastern Water and Health recommends that such systems be installed under a main sink with a designated faucet for consumption. Most frequently, Reverse Osmosis systems are installed under the kitchen sink.

These systems can remove over 95% of all contaminants, including arsenic, lead, mercury, and pharmaceutical residues that may be present in water. They work by using pressure to force water through a semi-permeable membrane that acts as a barrier to impurities. Water purification systems such as a Reverse Osmosis system, not only remove solids and chlorine but also remove harmful chemicals, toxins, and microbes from water. The goal of water purification is to render water pure and free from remaining contaminants.

Here at Eastern Water and Health, we understand the importance of being familiar with what types of water treatment options are available and what clients need within a home or business. Our team can assess your home or business's water quality and recommend the right solution, whether you need basic sediment filtration through our line of whole-house systems or a more comprehensive purification system.

Each system- whether water treatment or water purification- will require periodic maintenance to sustain effectiveness over time. Filters need periodic replacement, and systems require rebeds every 1-3 years, depending on what system a client chooses. Here at Eastern Water and Health, we offer maintenance plans to handle all these needs for our customers.

While water treatment and purification both enhance water quality, their approaches differ in the types of contaminants addressed and the technologies employed. Treatment removes solids through sedimentation and filtration and neutralizes chemicals, while purification utilizes multiple barrier methods to render water free from chemicals, microbes, and a broader scope of potential hazards.

Eastern Water and Health, can evaluate your specific water quality needs and recommend customized solutions for homes and businesses throughout Port St Lucie and the Treasure Coast - from outdoor filtration systems to comprehensive purification systems. The team of Eastern Water and Health experts is available to recommend the right purification solution based on the specific needs of the client.

