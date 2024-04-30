ATIS Welcomes Industry Veterans Steve Robertson and Eric Tragash to Elevate Vertical Transportation Consulting

ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, a leading provider of vertical transportation consulting services, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Robertson and Eric Tragash to its team of experts. With a combined experience of over 68 years in the elevator industry, Robertson and Tragash bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to ATIS.



Steve Robertson joins ATIS with 38 years of experience in all facets of the elevator industry, including design, manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance, and modernization of equipment. With 10 years of elevator consulting experience, Robertson specializes in working with architects and engineers on new construction and building renovation projects. He holds a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University and has worked on numerous high-profile projects, including One Light Street in Baltimore, Mid-Town Center in Washington, D.C, and the University of Virginia Hospital expansion.

Eric Tragash, who has over 30 years of industry experience, joins ATIS to provide clients with a comprehensive range of vertical transportation consulting services in new equipment design, repair and modernization planning through execution. Eric's background includes working in service, modernization, and repair for leading elevator manufacturers Montgomery/Kone and Payne/ThyssenKrupp, as well as a five-year stint at independent control manufacturer Motion Control Engineering (MCE). He moved from the contractor and supplier side of the elevator business into all facets of consulting beginning in 2008. Eric has worked on projects ranging from Ivy League Universities to large transit facilities, demonstrating a deep understanding of elevator systems, traffic analysis, control logic and modernization of elevators and escalators.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve and Eric to the ATIS team," said Joe McAnulty, COO of US Consulting at ATIS. "Their extensive experience and expertise will further enhance our ability to provide innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients."

ATIS offers a wide range of vertical transportation consulting services, including modernization, architectural design, system design, due diligence, project management, maintenance evaluations, elevator traffic analysis, and capital planning.

For more information about ATIS and its services, please visit atis.com.

Contact: Rachel Baker rbaker@atis.com