Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results for Election of Board of Directors
CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) ("Gibson" or the "Company") announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company’s hybrid annual general meeting of shareholders that was held on April 30, 2024.
Voting Results
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|(%) For
|Votes Withheld
|(%) Withheld
|James M. Estey
|109,335,073
|99.49%
|559,309
|0.51%
|Douglas P. Bloom
|109,558,929
|99.69%
|335,453
|0.31%
|Judy E. Cotte
|109,533,389
|99.67%
|360,993
|0.33%
|Heidi L. Dutton
|109,807,312
|99.92%
|87,070
|0.08%
|Maria A. Hooper
|109,751,923
|99.87%
|142,459
|0.13%
|Diane A. Kazarian
|109,465,968
|99.61%
|428,414
|0.39%
|Margaret C. Montana
|109,533,360
|99.67%
|361,022
|0.33%
|Khalid A. Muslih
|109,761,804
|99.88%
|132,578
|0.12%
|Craig V. Richardson
|109,827,687
|99.94%
|66,695
|0.06%
|Steven R. Spaulding
|109,831,034
|99.94%
|63,348
|0.06%
For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Gibson
Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.
