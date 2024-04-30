Submit Release
Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results for Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) ("Gibson" or the "Company") announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company’s hybrid annual general meeting of shareholders that was held on April 30, 2024.

Voting Results

Name of Nominee Votes For (%) For Votes Withheld (%) Withheld
James M. Estey 109,335,073 99.49% 559,309 0.51%
Douglas P. Bloom 109,558,929 99.69% 335,453 0.31%
Judy E. Cotte 109,533,389 99.67% 360,993 0.33%
Heidi L. Dutton 109,807,312 99.92% 87,070 0.08%
Maria A. Hooper 109,751,923 99.87% 142,459 0.13%
Diane A. Kazarian 109,465,968 99.61% 428,414 0.39%
Margaret C. Montana 109,533,360 99.67% 361,022 0.33%
Khalid A. Muslih 109,761,804 99.88% 132,578 0.12%
Craig V. Richardson 109,827,687 99.94% 66,695 0.06%
Steven R. Spaulding 109,831,034 99.94% 63,348 0.06%


For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
(403) 776-3077
investor.relations@gibsonenergy.com

Media Relations:
(403) 476-6334
communications@gibsonenergy.com


