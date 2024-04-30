Submit Release
Medallion Bank Reports 2024 First Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2024 First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $14.5 million, compared to $21.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income of $48.2 million with a net interest margin of 8.59%, compared to $44.3 million and 9.05% in the prior year quarter.
  • Total provision for credit losses was $17.0 million, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year quarter. Total provision for credit losses included $0.9 million of net taxi medallion recoveries, compared to $7.0 million of net taxi medallion recoveries in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 3.38% of average loans outstanding, compared to 2.49% in the prior year quarter.
  • Annualized ROA and ROE were 2.59% and 16.47%, respectively, compared to 4.36% and 28.38% for the prior year period.
  • The total loan portfolio grew 12% from March 31, 2023 to $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Total assets were $2.3 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.43% at March 31, 2024.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “We continue to be pleased with our earnings, growth and credit quality. Net interest income growth of 9% over the prior year quarter followed from our asset growth. Loan losses reflected the seasonality of our consumer lending business, starting relatively high early in the quarter and falling late in the quarter as delinquency declined from the December peak. The provision for credit losses, which was the major distinction between the 2023 and 2024 first quarters, was affected by the absence of medallion loan recoveries, and the higher seasonal loan losses. Without the significant benefits from taxi medallion recoveries, our ROA and ROE were lower than the prior year but remained a healthy 2.6% and 16.5%, respectively. We maintained our relatively tight credit standards, in part as a response to the effects of lifetime expected loss reserving. Our focus continues to be prudent growth, credit risk and balance sheet management.”

Recreation Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 13% to $1.365 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.213 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Net interest income was $35.6 million, compared to $32.8 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Recreation loans were 64% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2024, essentially unchanged from 64% at March 31, 2023.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 4.36% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 3.33% in the prior year quarter.
  • The provision for credit losses was $17.0 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 12% to $752.3 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $669.6 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Net interest income was $12.4 million, compared to $10.8 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Home improvement loans were 36% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2024, essentially unchanged from 36% at March 31, 2023.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 2.12% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 0.80% in the prior year quarter.
  • The provision for credit losses was $0.9 million, compared to $3.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On April 25, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on July 1, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2024.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “continues” or the negative version of this word or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.  

Company Contact:
Investor Relations
212-328-2176
InvestorRelations@medallion.com


 
MEDALLION BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
 
  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands)   2024       2023  
Total interest income $ 62,968     $ 52,934  
Total interest expense   14,753       8,600  
Net interest income   48,215       44,334  
       
Provision for credit losses   17,002       3,859  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   31,213       40,475  
       
Other non-interest income   602       32  
       
Non-interest expense      
Salaries and benefits   4,984       4,392  
Loan servicing   2,867       2,815  
Collection costs   1,404       1,458  
Regulatory fees   977       682  
Professional fees   432       667  
Information Technology   267       231  
Occupancy and equipment   207       202  
Other   752       870  
Total non-interest expense   11,890       11,317  
       
Income before income taxes   19,925       29,190  
Provision for income taxes   5,445       7,765  
       
Net income $ 14,480     $ 21,425  
Less: Preferred stock dividends   1,512       1,512  
Net income attributable to common shareholder $ 12,968     $ 19,913  


 
MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
 
(In thousands) March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
Assets          
Cash and federal funds sold $ 136,705     $ 110,043     $ 113,257  
Investment securities, available-for-sale   53,038       54,282       48,529  
Loans, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition fees and costs   2,121,180       2,100,338       1,887,627  
Allowance for losses   (78,648 )     (79,283 )     (65,661 )
Loans, net   2,042,532       2,021,055       1,821,966  
           
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure   3,263       4,165       9,610  
Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net   8,417       8,140       6,983  
Deferred tax assets   12,500       12,761       9,788  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   50,061       51,610       48,501  
Total assets $ 2,306,516     $ 2,262,056     $ 2,058,634  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits and other funds borrowed $ 1,899,061     $ 1,866,657     $ 1,695,300  
Accrued interest payable   4,191       4,029       2,455  
Income tax payable   26,336       21,219       28,294  
Other liabilities   17,837       17,509       18,212  
Due to affiliates   481       849       618  
Total liabilities   1,947,906       1,910,263       1,744,879  
           
Shareholder’s Equity          
Series E Preferred stock   26,303       26,303       26,303  
Series F Preferred stock   42,485       42,485       42,485  
Common stock   1,000       1,000       1,000  
Additional paid in capital   77,500       77,500       77,500  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (4,680 )     (4,529 )     (3,676 )
Retained earnings   216,002       209,034       170,143  
Total shareholders’ equity   358,610       351,793       313,755  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,306,516     $ 2,262,056     $ 2,058,634  

 


