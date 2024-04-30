Medallion Bank Reports 2024 First Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend
SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).
2024 First Quarter Highlights
- Net income of $14.5 million, compared to $21.4 million in the prior year quarter.
- Net interest income of $48.2 million with a net interest margin of 8.59%, compared to $44.3 million and 9.05% in the prior year quarter.
- Total provision for credit losses was $17.0 million, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year quarter. Total provision for credit losses included $0.9 million of net taxi medallion recoveries, compared to $7.0 million of net taxi medallion recoveries in the prior year quarter.
- Annualized net charge-offs were 3.38% of average loans outstanding, compared to 2.49% in the prior year quarter.
- Annualized ROA and ROE were 2.59% and 16.47%, respectively, compared to 4.36% and 28.38% for the prior year period.
- The total loan portfolio grew 12% from March 31, 2023 to $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2024.
- Total assets were $2.3 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.43% at March 31, 2024.
Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “We continue to be pleased with our earnings, growth and credit quality. Net interest income growth of 9% over the prior year quarter followed from our asset growth. Loan losses reflected the seasonality of our consumer lending business, starting relatively high early in the quarter and falling late in the quarter as delinquency declined from the December peak. The provision for credit losses, which was the major distinction between the 2023 and 2024 first quarters, was affected by the absence of medallion loan recoveries, and the higher seasonal loan losses. Without the significant benefits from taxi medallion recoveries, our ROA and ROE were lower than the prior year but remained a healthy 2.6% and 16.5%, respectively. We maintained our relatively tight credit standards, in part as a response to the effects of lifetime expected loss reserving. Our focus continues to be prudent growth, credit risk and balance sheet management.”
Recreation Lending Segment
- The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 13% to $1.365 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.213 billion at March 31, 2023.
- Net interest income was $35.6 million, compared to $32.8 million in the prior year quarter.
- Recreation loans were 64% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2024, essentially unchanged from 64% at March 31, 2023.
- Annualized net charge-offs were 4.36% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 3.33% in the prior year quarter.
- The provision for credit losses was $17.0 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior year quarter.
Home Improvement Lending Segment
- The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 12% to $752.3 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $669.6 million at March 31, 2023.
- Net interest income was $12.4 million, compared to $10.8 million in the prior year quarter.
- Home improvement loans were 36% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2024, essentially unchanged from 36% at March 31, 2023.
- Annualized net charge-offs were 2.12% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 0.80% in the prior year quarter.
- The provision for credit losses was $0.9 million, compared to $3.1 million in the prior year quarter.
Series F Preferred Stock Dividend
On April 25, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on July 1, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2024.
Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “continues” or the negative version of this word or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.
MEDALLION BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2024
|2023
|Total interest income
|$
|62,968
|$
|52,934
|Total interest expense
|14,753
|8,600
|Net interest income
|48,215
|44,334
|Provision for credit losses
|17,002
|3,859
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|31,213
|40,475
|Other non-interest income
|602
|32
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and benefits
|4,984
|4,392
|Loan servicing
|2,867
|2,815
|Collection costs
|1,404
|1,458
|Regulatory fees
|977
|682
|Professional fees
|432
|667
|Information Technology
|267
|231
|Occupancy and equipment
|207
|202
|Other
|752
|870
|Total non-interest expense
|11,890
|11,317
|Income before income taxes
|19,925
|29,190
|Provision for income taxes
|5,445
|7,765
|Net income
|$
|14,480
|$
|21,425
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
|1,512
|1,512
|Net income attributable to common shareholder
|$
|12,968
|$
|19,913
MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and federal funds sold
|$
|136,705
|$
|110,043
|$
|113,257
|Investment securities, available-for-sale
|53,038
|54,282
|48,529
|Loans, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition fees and costs
|2,121,180
|2,100,338
|1,887,627
|Allowance for losses
|(78,648
|)
|(79,283
|)
|(65,661
|)
|Loans, net
|2,042,532
|2,021,055
|1,821,966
|Loan collateral in process of foreclosure
|3,263
|4,165
|9,610
|Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net
|8,417
|8,140
|6,983
|Deferred tax assets
|12,500
|12,761
|9,788
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|50,061
|51,610
|48,501
|Total assets
|$
|2,306,516
|$
|2,262,056
|$
|2,058,634
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits and other funds borrowed
|$
|1,899,061
|$
|1,866,657
|$
|1,695,300
|Accrued interest payable
|4,191
|4,029
|2,455
|Income tax payable
|26,336
|21,219
|28,294
|Other liabilities
|17,837
|17,509
|18,212
|Due to affiliates
|481
|849
|618
|Total liabilities
|1,947,906
|1,910,263
|1,744,879
|Shareholder’s Equity
|Series E Preferred stock
|26,303
|26,303
|26,303
|Series F Preferred stock
|42,485
|42,485
|42,485
|Common stock
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|Additional paid in capital
|77,500
|77,500
|77,500
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(4,680
|)
|(4,529
|)
|(3,676
|)
|Retained earnings
|216,002
|209,034
|170,143
|Total shareholders’ equity
|358,610
|351,793
|313,755
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|2,306,516
|$
|2,262,056
|$
|2,058,634